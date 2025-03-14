Who gets to grieve? Labour’s proposal for bereavement leave after early pregnancy loss

Each year, around 250,000 pregnancies in the UK end in miscarriage. Yet, for decades, early pregnancy loss has been a quiet sorrow, something many go through but few talk about. Now, Labour has proposed a law change to the employment rights bill that could help change that. If passed, mothers and their partners will both be entitled to two weeks of bereavement leave if they experience pregnancy loss before 24 weeks. Until now, this right has only applied to parents who lost a child after 24 weeks.

This change challenges outdated ideas about grief – who is allowed to mourn and when loss becomes “valid.” Miscarriage is often disputed as a medical event, but there is more behind it – the loss of hope and imagined futures. Recognising it in law acknowledges that pain is not measured in weeks, but in what was lost.

Why has Male Grief Been Overlooked?

One of the most significant aspects of this bill is that it grants bereavement leave to both parents. Historically, pregnancy loss has been seen as something women bear alone. Partners, most often men, have been expected to be “the strong ones,” supporting but not grieving, carrying on with work as if nothing had happened.

Why has society been uncomfortable with the idea of men mourning pregnancy loss? For generations, masculinity has been tied to emotional restraint. Fathers were seen as providers first, and parents second. Grief in the workplace was already difficult to navigate, but the grief of men and non-birthing partners after pregnancy loss was rarely acknowledged at all. By extending bereavement leave to partners, this bill acknowledges what has always been true – pregnancy loss is not an individual burden, but a shared one.

A Cultural Shift in the Workplace

The proposal is part of a wider shift in how workplaces approach grief, mental health, and caregiving. In recent years, the rise of paternity leave, flexible working arrangements, and now bereavement leave workplaces are starting to reflect real life other than traditionally gendered social norms. A study in the Human Reproduction Update Journal highlights how miscarriage can lead to severe psychological distress, including depression and PTSD. Yet, for so long, this kind of grief has been treated as something people should quietly “get over.” By formally recognising pregnancy loss as a bereavement, the UK is taking a step towards breaking that silence.

How Does the UK Compare to Other Countries?

Other countries have already introduced similar policies. In 2021, New Zealand introduced a bereavement leave law granting parents three days off following a miscarriage or stillbirth. While shorter than what is being proposed in the UK, it shows a growing international recognition of pregnancy loss as a legitimate bereavement.

In contrast, many countries still do not recognise such grief, and parents are left to navigate their loss in rigid environments that prioritise output over well-being. Should grief be expected to fit within the constraints of corporate efficiency? By leading the way, the UK can set a precedent that will prompt others to follow.

What This Means for the Future of Work

For students and young professionals entering the workforce, this bill is part of a broader cultural shift, one that values emotional well-being as much as productivity. The idea that personal struggles should be left at the office door is starting to fade.

However, policies alone won’t change workplace culture. Will people feel safe taking bereavement leave without fearing it will hurt their career? Will employers offer real support, or will there be an unspoken expectation to power through? Without genuine compassion and openness in workplaces, these policies risk being underused or seen as symbolic rather than transformative.

The Bigger Picture

This change also raises bigger questions. Could this bill open the door for further protections around reproductive health, for example, better support for those undergoing fertility treatments or experiencing stillbirth? And how do we, as a society, shift our attitudes towards grief in the workplace?

At its core, this bill sends a powerful message: loss at any stage deserves recognition. But real change comes from how we, as a society, respond to grief. Whether it is creating space for open conversations, supporting colleagues who experience loss, or challenging outdated perceptions of who gets to grieve, we all have a role to play.

For too long, grief, especially pregnancy loss, has been something people have had to carry alone. This bill is a step towards breaking that silence.

Words by Jacqueline Wong