New Study Reveals Disabled Women Face Significant Gaps in Maternal Healthcare

New research from The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine emphasises the urgent need for clinical guidelines to assess pregnant disabled women, as findings show they face poorer maternal outcomes.

Approximately 2.9 million disabled women of reproductive age (15-49 years) in the UK face significant disparities within their maternal healthcare.

Despite the severity of the issue, there has not been a systematic review of maternal healthcare for disabled women until now.

The report shows that disabled women in the UK have:

44% higher odds of stillbirth or neonatal mortality for infants born to disabled mothers

30%-69% higher odds of caesarean birth

35%-70% lower odds of breastfeeding

51%-111% higher odds of longer postnatal hospital stays

Channel 4 spoke to three disabled women about their experiences.

Rameeza Mehmud, who has cerebral palsy and dystonia (a condition causing involuntary muscle spasms) says she has faced constant barriers throughout her pregnancies.

In an interview with Channel 4, she discloses the judgement she faces when she walks out with her four children and the fight for ‘access, support and care’.

She revealed that she was encouraged to get an abortion for all four of her pregnancies because of her disability.

Former Paralympian Carly Trait also shared her struggles with maternal healthcare and recalled how she had to constantly advocate for herself during her pregnancy.

She said, “the medical staff often seemed uncomfortable or unsure how to adapt standard procedures for my needs. I had to repeatedly explain my disability and push for appropriate accommodations.”

Though some disabled women have had more positive experiences, challenges persist.

Rupy Kaur Roberts says she was supported by an understanding consultant recommended by a friend, but still experienced difficult circumstances.

She recalled how doctors would ask her what they should do during labor, despite them being the medical professionals. She also details how she encountered stigma from people around her. They would ask her, ‘how are you able to look after a child when you need help yourself?’

Labour MP Marie Tidball, who was born with a congenital disability affecting all four limbs, shared her personal experiences of ‘systemic barriers at every stage’ of her pregnancy.

She is pushing for the government to create measures that better understand how different disabilities affect pregnancy and maternal care.

Tidball stated to Channel 4 News how she finds the lack of understanding about disability “deeply concerning”.

She adds, “I’m working with colleagues across Parliament to ensure these recommendations are implemented and that disabled women’s experiences are improved.”

Following Channel 4’s report, NHS England acknowledged that the treatment of pregnant disabled women in some cases was ‘upsetting and unacceptable.’

They admitted that the NHS has ‘much more to do to listen and learn from families’ and stated that they are working with the government on a ten-year plan to improve maternity care for all women and babies before, during, and after birth.

Words by Mabinty Fleur Kamara