Former PhD Student Found Guilty of Drugging and Raping 10 Women, Police Fears 50 More Victims.

Zhenhao Zou was convicted of raping 10 women in London and China. Image Credit: Metropolitan police/PA Media

Warning: This article contains distressing details and descriptions of rape.

A former Chinese PhD student, identified as a “serial rapist” and “a danger to women”, has been found guilty of drugging and raping ten women in London and China, and for filming the attacks.

Zhenhao Zou, 28, attacked two identified women, while police are still searching for the remaining eight victims, heard at his trial at the Inner London Crown Court.

Zou initially came to the UK to study in Belfast in 2017 and then two years later moved to London to pursue his master’s and PhD at University College London (UCL).

According to an article by the Crown Prosecution Service, Zou used social media platforms and dating websites to target women and arrange meetings.

In addition to his 11 counts of rape, Zou was found guilty of voyeurism, false imprisonment, possession of extreme pornographic images and of possession of a controlled drug with intent to commit a sexual offence.

His conviction is reported to have taken place between 2019 and 2024.

The Met Police found hidden cameras, ecstasy and an industrial chemical the human body converts into the ‘date-rape’ drug GHB in his bedroom.

Police say he had a pipette to meticulously measure doses of the dangerous substance for his crimes.

The court heard how Zou would covertly film his attacks using hidden cameras and a mobile device.

Evidence of SD cards containing videos of Zou raping unconscious women in his accommodation in both London and China was shown to the jury.

According to the BBC, the former University of College London (UCL) student filmed at least nine of his attacks as ‘souvenirs’ and kept a ‘trophy box of victims’ belongings including jewellery and clothing such as socks, lipstick, earrings and even a piece of hair.

An appeal by The Met Police has been made to find more of Zou’s potential victims. Due to the video evidence shown in court, authorities fear there may be as many as 50 victims that the Met Police’s Commander Kevin Southworth said they are ‘desperate to trace.’

The force said they are keen to hear from women who have had interactions with him but also potential victims who met Zou whilst he was living in China. Reports can be made online via the Major Incident Public Portal, external.

Southworth adds there is a possibility that victims may be unaware that they have been raped by him due to the date-rape drugs.

Judge Rosina Cottage KC informed Zou that she was considering a life sentence and told his barrister that she views him as “a dangerous and predatory sexual offender.”

He will be sentenced on 19 June.

UCL president Dr Michael Spence said the university is ‘appalled’ by the ‘horrific offences’ committed and commended the bravery of the victims for coming forward.This case remains open as authorities continue their search for additional victims. If you believe you may have been affected, please contact: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS25X38-PO1

Words by Mabinty Kamara