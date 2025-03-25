Marks & Spencer Closes Wellington Street Centre Square Store in Leeds

Marks & Spencer has closed its Wellington Street store in Leeds city centre.

The store shut its doors on Saturday, March 22, as confirmed by in-store signage.

The closure is part of a broader trend of store shutdowns and food hall closures across the country.

These changes are largely due to high street stores receiving less funding than before, following changes in the October 30 budget. As a result, many businesses are unable to afford sufficient staff for each location.

Another major factor contributing to the closures is the growing shift to online shopping. Retail models that rely heavily on physical food halls, such as Marks & Spencer’s, have struggled to adapt to this digital shopping trend.

The decision to close the Wellington Street location may also be a strategic move to fund expansion in other areas. Marks & Spencer plans to open up to 100 new stores by 2028, in addition to the 22 stores it has already opened over the past two years.

Mark & Spencer is not the only retailer resorting to closures and mass layoffs. Boots, the Co-op, and WHSmith have also been forced to reassess their operations, closing stores and restructuring in response to changing market conditions.

Further store closures are expected as retailers continue to adapt to changing consumer habits and financial pressures.

Words by Aliza-Kayan Ahmed