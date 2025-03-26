The Leeds Tealights Record an Album : LIVE! : A Review

I have always been curious about The Tealights, Leeds’ own sketch comedy student group. I have never had the chance to see them whilst always aware of their chaos. So, of course, when I was invited to see their recent sketch comedy show “The Leeds Tealights Record An Album Live” at the Lending Room I jumped at the opportunity to see this enigmatic ensemble be silly.

The show’s first opener, Queenie Cohen, was brilliant. Handling the stage with confidence yet relatability, it was clear she had done this before. She already had me in stitches. I noticed she was also involved in the production of the Tealight’s later performance, which makes sense as her clear, conceptual and relatable comedic beats established the tone seen in the show throughout. The next opener, Harry Ozin, was seemingly less experienced but his at times awkward and deadpan delivery made for a brilliant payoff. His humour leaned into self-deprecation and subtle absurdity, catching the audience off guard and questioning what he was going to say next. Who doesn’t love two funny people being funny before more funny people come and be funny?

The Tealights show was one that made me feel about 50 pints down whilst I was sober. The sketches are clean, conceptual, stupid whilst simultaneously relatable and pop culture savvy. It’s a rare mix that I feel is unique to student comedy and the space we were in. A room full of supportive friends and family and comedy lovers like myself made for an excellent springboard for the group to play off. I particularly enjoyed one sketch where a member accidentally calls the teacher ‘mum’ and falls to the floor in a desperate cry for help. So relatable and something everyone can laugh at.

Image Credits: The Leeds Tealights

Also, of course, the sketch where The Gryphon was front and centre—being read on the toilet, naturally. There are clear acting skills from the Tealights too, strengthening their comedy through serious commitment to the bit. I won’t spoil too much, as I’m sure they will be back with a new show very soon. Just know you’ll leave equally enthused and confused. I can assure you that these guys will go on to do huge things with the clear talent from all involved, and I would jump to see them again. And no, that’s not a reference to the Gary Barlow song.

Thank you to The Tealights for a fantastic evening! Follow them on Instagram @leedstealights to see what they are up to!

Words by Henry Clarke