Review: ‘The Intrusion’

Our writers Eve Leach and Felicity Haslin attended the press night of The Intrusion, Bric à Brac Theatre’s latest stage production inciting new conversations about climate change and our role as humans in the environmental crisis.

Our writers Eve Leach and Felicity Haslin attended the press night of The Intrusion, Bric à Brac Theatre’s latest stage production inciting new conversations about climate change and our role as humans in the environmental crisis.

‘The Earth was here first, it must be here last.’

What if, in the face of climate catastrophe, we were forced to reckon with the brutality of our selfish, material desires? Bric à Brac Theatre’s latest stage production, The Intrusion, evocatively explores this take by blending absurdist comedy with the poignant realities of anthropogenic (Human-led) climate change. The play calls into question societal attitudes towards personal responsibility in environmental crises—can we actively work towards change, or can we be placated by the hopeful assumption that someone else will take care of it?

Set upon a post-apocalyptic Earth, The Intrusion follows the rise of Cecile (played by Siobhan Cha Cha), a cockroach (literally) who has built a regime on survivalist propaganda. Under the guise of rallying for “The Intrusion,” Cecile preaches sacrifice and unity, yet she hoards resources for herself. This shocking contradiction is precisely what the play seeks to expose: the ruthless greed of those in power and the systemic injustices that are catalytic in global decline. The play cleverly exposes the mechanisms behind humanity’s tendency to cater to the privileged minority, whilst leaving the majority to suffer.

Image caption: Siobhan Cha Cha as Cecile (Credit: Ant Robling)

Director of The Intrusion, Anna Marshall, says the show aims to exemplify “how we laugh at ourselves, how we cope with the overwhelming nature of the problem, and perhaps most importantly, how we can’t afford to laugh it off any longer.” As an audience member, one feels the weight of this dichotomy—the need for love and laughter in unprecedented times, the all-consuming sense of powerlessness in the face of irresponsible government and multinational corporations, and the absolute necessity to change the world. Cast members Kitty Devlin and Alex Hinson seamlessly flit through a range of roles, drawing spouts of laughter from the audience with their physical comedy, before our smiles fade to a picture of shared sorrow as their characters grapple with injustice. The cast looks at the audience head-on, occasionally breaking the fourth wall, effectively creating a tenuous sense of empathetic community between everyone in the room.



Image caption: Alex Hinson (left) and Kitty Devlin (right) in The Intrusion (Credit: Ant Robling)

Audience engagement helped drive home the sobering effect of the show. Before the play started, each audience member was given a piece of paper and asked to write what they would do if they knew the world was ending. The responses revealed a universal truth: in moments of crisis, our material desires are forgotten in favour of all we really need to survive—finding community, calling loved ones, and gathering essentials.

With these essentials at stake, the play forces the audience to confront difficult questions. What are the true impacts of our consumer-led society? Why are we so comfortable evading responsibility? And most importantly—how much longer can we afford to turn a blind eye?

The Intrusion holds up a mirror to contemporary global politics through its creative use of theatrical techniques. The minimal yet effective use of props, the haunting sound composition, and the clever integration of multimedia—featuring real-world figures like Donald Trump, King Charles, and David Attenborough—add layers of political satire. The newspaper prop, a recurring symbol throughout, serves as a commentary on how we continually read about the impacts of climate change and yet remain complacent. Likewise, the British Sign Language (BSL) translation, while light-hearted and comedic in its delivery, underscores a more profound critique: that those in power often disregard the accessibility of their “universal message”, reflecting a broader societal tendency to exclude marginalised voices.

Image caption: ‘The Antennae’ newspaper props display sombre headlines (Credit: Ant Robling)

As the play hurtles towards its dramatic conclusion, the stage is emblazoned with the phrase: “CHANGE TO SURVIVE.” It is an uncomfortable truth but one we cannot ignore. The stark contrast between humanity’s ability to rapidly alter the planet’s climate within just a few centuries and its failure to take meaningful action to rectify it is damning. The Intrusion reminds us that our survival hinges on collective responsibility.

With its brilliant mix of satire, immersive storytelling, and unflinching political commentary, the final words of The Intrusion leave its audiences with a call to action that lingers in the mind long after the curtain falls:

“We are all thirsty. But our strength is our resilience, our ability to survive. As the world changes, we adapt. If she can sacrifice herself, so can I. The Earth was here first, it must be here last.”

The Intrusion is on tour across the U.K. until 29th March 2025.

Click here to find out more about The Intrusion.

Words by Eve Leach and Felicity Haslin