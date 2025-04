Stereolab are a quintessential band of the 1990s. The group captivated the underground alt-rock scene, balancing musically exuberant guitar drones and retro Moog synths with lyrically socialist and surrealist concepts. Having found their success in this bittersweet mélange, the band remain avant-pop icons. Now, Stereolab are back in 2025, reissuing their entire discography and embarking on a world tour! In this context, I thought it would be appropriate to take a deep dive into their perhaps most exemplary release, 1997’s Dots and Loops.

Stereolab has rotated its members through Anglo-French duo, Tim Gane and Laetitia Sadier. Formed in 1990, Gane had retired from leftist rock group, McCarthy, and Sadier had recently grown disillusioned with the French rock scene. The couple moved to London together and set up their own record label, Duophonic. After a couple years, Stereolab gained remarkable underground success with their sophomore album Transient Random-Noise Bursts With Announcements (1993), featuring early garage-rock influences with stimulating indie drones and repetitive crunching organs and synths.

Quickly, the band started to transition to more of a pop sound. 1994’s Mars Audiac Quintet took retrograde inspirations from 60s psychedelic-pop and 70s Krautrock, culminating in a much more light-hearted tone. This approach was rooted in Sadier’s frivolous vocals, accompanied by familiar motorik rhythms and more drone-guitar strumming. Their single ‘Ping Pong,’ also gained recognition for its explicitly Marxist rhetoric, highlighting Sadier’s political apathy and innate French pessimism. Emperor Tomato Ketchup (1996) ended the road for Stereolab’s motorik approach, instead embracing funk music elements, multilateral looping, and productive sampling. The album was the genesis for a creative peak, blending Sadier’s Western critique and Gane’s newfound technological competence, setting 1997 as the stage for Stereolab’s greatest success.

Dots and Loops is characteristically Stereolab. Through its 65-minute rendition the band blends flavoursome musical motivations and distasteful lyrical assertions. Incorporating further influences of jazz and bossa-nova, the band explore the depth of their creativity, while still retaining their unique songwriting. This bittersweet balance is spearheaded by Gane’s naïve exploration of digital technology. The band embraces a newfound collaboration with Tortoise’s John McEntire, introducing Gane to the endless sphere of Digital Audio Workstations (DAWs), and incorporating post-rock influences from the Chicago School scene.

Gane later remarked on the “childlike interaction with the building blocks of the music,” brought by using looping methods instead of recording straight onto tape. The mutant sounds conjured by Gane and McEntire during a deeply collaborative recording process contribute to the dynamic retro-futurism felt throughout the album. Stereolab synthesises passé space-age pop and French surrealist lyricism with otherworldly production, revolutionising their approach to indie-pop. Bridging to the past, Dots and Loops includes samples from Pharoah Sanders on ‘Diagonals,’ Gal Gosta on ‘Ticker-tape of the Unconscious,’ and a chorus from Krzysztof Komeda’s film-score to The Fearless Vampire Killers (1967)[2] on ‘The Flower Called Nowhere.’

Choking into life, the opening to ‘Brakhage’ sounds like a CDJ-500 malfunctioning out of control. As it slowly dies, it’s drowned out by an erratic, steadfast drum loop and a fluctuating bass and keyboard riff; eventually morphing into a daydream of cohesive harmonies and boisterous vibraphone jingles. Paying homage to experimental filmmaker Stan Brakhage, Sadier is overtly expressive in her socioeconomic critique, mimicked by backup vocalist Mary Hansen:

“We need so damn many things

(We need so damn, we need so damn many things)

To keep our stupid lives going

(To keep our stupid, keep our stupid lives going)”

Sadier and Hansen strike a critical reciprocal partnership. Like a leader and follower, Hansen underscores Sadier’s lyrical exposition through a series of alternating repeated phrases or just simply phonetic sounds (usually just “ba-da-ba” or “la-la-la”). The two-piece forms a repeating choir, personifying an endless cycle of consumption and consumerism. On Dots and Loops, Stereolab audaciously exemplifies their own situationist critique. While whipping you into a trance of luxuriant melodies, they bittersweetly obscure their revolutionary jargon. Despite this, Stereolab reluctantly benefits from your ignorance. The album marked the band’s greatest commercial success, peaking at number 17 on the UK Albums Chart.

‘Miss Modular’ and ‘The Flower Called Nowhere’ reiterate the lyrical façade, featuring references to a trompe–l’œil (trick of the eye) and the unfulfilled nature of modern life – “Filled with love, not with desire.” Stereolab abandons the musical dissonance of their earlier music, instead constructing intermittent diatonic choruses and seductive, interweaving instrumentals. ‘Diagonals’ is decorated with moments of dense bourgeoisie brass (a staple of the album), forming a syncopated rhythmic consistency in 5/4, only interrupted by Sadier’s unnatural French cadence as she languishes about materialistic escapism. On the 17-minute anthological ‘Refractions in the Plastic Tube,’ Stereolab cultivates a glittering dreamscape of surrealist syntax, encapsulating the listener into a conceptual, conflicting cycle of greed and desire.

McEntire’s inspired production shines further on ‘Parsec,’ featuring a flurry of sporadic, eclectic drum fills, interspersed with swelling brass chords and mirrored by an expansive array of phonetic harmonies by the vocalists. ‘Ticker-tape of the Unconscious,’ again features an ebbing brass ensemble, this time accompanied by a bouncing, slippery percussion loop, wah-wah synths and chiming vibraphones. The band completes the album with ‘Contronatura,’ exhibiting Sadier at her most pessimistic. The song is split into two parts, bridged by an eerie void of scattered experimental noises, eventually morphing into a hi-tech groove. In which, Sadier immortalises Dots and Loops through existentialism, as she is gradually drowned out by an atmosphere of electronics.

“This is the future of an illusion

Aggressive culture of despotism

Living fantasy of the immortal

The reality of an animal”

Dots and Loops is a timeless classic, built from a toolkit of cohesive, expansive production and an audacious assortment of frivolous instrumentation. Despite its multifaceted approach, it’s grounded in ambience and minimalism, resulting in a hypnotising spectacle of spellbound production. It’s a remarkable achievement of avant-pop, constructed through the lens of retro-futuristic socialism, formulating a creative critique of capitalist greed. The album showcases the best and most distinctive aspects of Stereolab, but it’s not a standalone example. Dots and Loops is the best introduction to Stereolab’s deep, distinctive discography, as they remain one of the most creative and innovative bands in pop music.

Written by Seb Coltrane