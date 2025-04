Sometimes you come across a band that sounds vaguely familiar, but you’re unsure if you have ever actually listened to them before. With all the many musicians in the industry, it’s impossible to know absolutely every song that has ever been written. Nevertheless, that’s not to say that it should put you off discovering new music. I had been previously unaware of the band Balancing Act, however when the opportunity came up to cover their gig at Oporto, I was intrigued and thought I’d go and check them out.

The group have been releasing music since 2022 and have a variety of singles in their discography, as well as their latest EP Tightropes and Limericks (2024) which has already reached hundreds of thousands of streams across platforms. Originally meeting in Manchester, Kai Roberts (vocals) and Jackson Couzens (guitar) moved to London where they teamed up with George Le Page (drums) and David Carpenter (bass) to form this alternative rock quartet. Thanks to radio support and the appeal of the (self-described) “Dark, Sexy, and Sick” vibes, the band have built a loyal following who are not afraid to scream all of their lyrics (as I soon found out).

Playing at Oporto (a venue that is quickly becoming one of my favourites in Leeds), Balancing Act put on a great show that was both electrifying and intimate, in a warm up performance for their support of Overpass at The Wardrobe the very next day. There’s something special about watching a band that sounds bigger than the stage they’re playing on. Throughout the set, I remember thinking to myself that they were deserving of a much larger venue where more and more people could come and see them.

From the moment they stepped on stage, the audience was fully engaged, singing along to every song within the first few bars of each track. I have to admit, I felt a bit like an outsider being not as well-versed in the lyrics as everyone else. I usually have this sentiment whenever I see any band, regardless of how well I know their music, however in this case there was a definite sort of FOMO. Nevertheless, it only made me more eager to dive into their discography after the gig, and isn’t that the goal of every musician?

The atmosphere was lively but never overwhelming, and the venue was packed but not overly cramped, allowing everyone there to just enjoy the music without worrying about spilling drinks or not being able to see the stage. Even though I had gone to this gig by myself, I got chatting to another girl in the same situation and we ended up spending the rest of the show together. It was a really lovely reminder of how live music can bring people together, and it’s encounters like these that inspire me to try and go to more gigs; the sense of community is just as important as the music itself.

I had done a bit of research before the show, and had come across their song ‘She Plays The Theremin’ from their most recent EP Tightropes and Limericks (2024). It’s your classic alternative/indie anthem and the audience (as expected) exploded into accompanying chorus, which even I was able to join in on. Roberts is a great example of what a good frontman looks like, engaging the crowd by teaching us parts of a chorus and even singing amongst us during slower songs, breaking down the barrier between artist and audience. Despite the extreme warmth inside the venue (a classic gig experience), Balancing Act never let the energy dip thanks to their upbeat melodies and Roberts’ dancing antics (which reminded me slightly of Jonathon Quinn from SPINN). Their setlist was a good balance between fan favourites and newly released tracks; they even teased some unreleased music which is definitely something to look out for.

Overall I would say that I was really pleasantly surprised by Balancing Act, which just goes to show how important it is to try out new music and take a chance on a band you might not have heard of before. The band have clearly found their footing in the music scene and this gig was a good indication that they are on the path for bigger and better things. Despite the set finishing a bit earlier than I’m used to, I had a really great time. Going to this gig helped me realise that if I want to see a show, I can go by myself and still have the best evening. I think that the more people that can go to a gig with this type of attitude, the easier it is for independent venues and upcoming artists to stay afloat in this industry. If Balancing Act continue on their current trajectory, I’m sure we’ll be seeing them headline bigger venues with much larger crowds, and when that happens, I’ll be there, singing along this time.

Written by Anya Fernihough