In LUU’s Stylus, Nubiyan Twist, with support from newcomers Plantfood, transform the setting of Fruity’s into an evening of jazz, dance, and collective joy.

The day so far was not going too well. I’ll keep my complaints brief but I felt knackered and, with the stress of essays looming over me compounded by a level of hunger that limited my ability to cook, I wanted a night in. But, when my press ticket for Nubiyan Twist with Plantfood came through, I grabbed a handful of Aldi choc digestives and ran out the door.

Looking at my notes from the night to write this review, I only have one word for the first few songs: ‘amazing’. Writing this article with that truly inspiring iPhone note to guide me, I draw my review instead from the emotional memory of the evening. Digestives down, pint in hand, and Plantfood just starting their set, people around me were already dancing gently: it was a joyous night of groove-inspired music from start to finish.

Plantfood, a jazz-instrumented yet genre-bending 6-piece hailing from Leeds Conservatoire, livened up the room early on with their upbeat and varied tracks (dance-fueled jazz melding with punk influences that can be heard in the set’s more experimental moments). Playing from their most recent album Carnivores (2024) as well as treating us to a new (unnamed) single, Plantfood (think Ezra Collective and The Comet is Coming) sustained their vibrant energy throughout, creating a mutual enjoyment between stage and crowd reflected in the chatter about them after their set. For the fans and for those that had just stumbled upon Plantfood, the buzz about these relative newcomers was distinctly apparent.

Thanks to Plantfood, by the time Nubiyan Twist came onto the stage, the audience were loosened up, ready to dance, and open to the music that feels like it should be played on a warm summer’s day rather than in our grey Leeds. The industrial brightness of the lights of the Union just upstairs were forgotten, replaced by the warm atmosphere in the venue below. Nubiyan Twist, varying in size up to 12 members, combine sounds from jazz, afrobeat, reggae, hip-hop, and dance, creating an eclectic mix that signifies joy, ranging from the pensive to the elated, funky beats present throughout. Founded, like Plantfood, in Leeds’ jazz microclimate, Nubiyan Twist have gathered a loyal following that have observed their growth from the grassroots scene into the mainstream success of jazz spearheaded by Ezra Collective’s 2023 Mercury award. Their participation in this thriving scene extends to their recent collaboration with Mercury-nominated corto.alto, who features on Nubiyan Twist’s 2024 track ‘You Don’t Know Me’.

Soon the stage was filled with musicians and their various instruments, some of which I’d never seen before. However, I immediately noticed the absence of Aziza Jaye. Jaye is a new addition to the band, supplying dynamised vocals to the 2024 album Find Your Flame and an infectious stage presence (I saw them perform in Lyme Regis to a crowd that, in comparison to Stylus, was slightly older, though no less energetic). I should have known, however, that Nubiyan Twist were just keeping us on our toes as Aziza Jaye bounded out shortly into the first track and went on to supply limitless energy until it was time to leave and let the Union staff clear up in preparation for Fruity’s.

All in all, the evening uplifted my spirits: I left, head up, with a similar feeling to when the first traces of sun come through in Leeds springtime. That’s not to say that these two bands are sugar coating their life through their music. As Nubiyan Twist leader Tom Excell explains, from the perspective of a new father in songs ‘Pray For Me, Part 1’ and ‘Pray For Me, Part 2’, their music aims to guide us toward a co-existence with the oscillating perspectives of the world as a dark, intimidating, and complicated place but also one that is alive, joyous and intensely beautiful. The gig must have infused me with energy because, dinner still pending at 11pm, I was home and cheffing up pesto pasta before I realised I was still ravenous.

Written by Francesca Lynes