After a smashing day in the city back in November 2024, Live at Leeds returns to Temple Newsam next week on Saturday 24th May to welcome the summer festival season. Amongst all the other things you could be doing this weekend, this year’s lineup proves you shouldn’t hesitate any longer in layering up on suncream and assembling the bucket hat uniform.

Headliners include the return of Bloc Party for the 20 year anniversary of their staple post-punk revival album ‘Silent Alarm’. Alongside them are Welsh rock legends Manic Street Preachers, as well as other well-renowned indie/dance-punk acts from Yorkshire such as Yard Act and The Pigeon Detectives. Other well-loved acts include Natasha Bedingfield, Sigrid and Jamie Webster.

Passing the baton on to the newer talent on the bill, Sports Team are playing and also have album celebrations in order as they are set to release their 3rd album Boys These Days the night before. Other rising acts like Gurriers, Sunday (1994), Corella, Katy J Pearson and hard life (who I am pleased to see bouncing back from the iron fists of a certain airline corporation under their new moniker) follow in showcasing the past year’s freshest albums drops. There’s something for all, with the joy of discovering new acts like Luvcat, Chloe Slater, Do Nothing and even Fat Dog to add to your growing musical palate.

Not convinced yet? Unless you’re already having a laugh, a spot of music bingo or a visit to the stacked comedy tent led by Maisie Adam and Angelos might cheer you up this Bank Holiday weekend. Take a gamble on the weather for a confirmed belter of a weekend for music. Besides, the official forecast is yet to drop and will prove Live at Leeds in the Park as a portal to this summer in music’s optimism.

Written by Eszter Vida