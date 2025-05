Local Leeds talent, SISTERLY , have been having a real stomper run of dates recently, and excitingly taking over the basement down at Hyde Park Book Club. In a run supporting indie-rock outfit Shambolics, and courtesy of Scruff of the Neck, they came as part of a packed line-up for the Friday evening.

In the wake of the ever gorgeous Hyde Park sunset, the four piece alternative indie band made a graceful welcoming to a huge night, in a tightly slick and seamlessly professional performance. That isn’t to say it wasn’t exciting, the obvious camaraderie between the band themselves and with their audience was clear from the get-go, and made for a fluid show, punctuated by nods between the band, chatter with the crowd and hollering between tracks.

After a successful debut EP ‘FLOWERMOUND’, being released last summer, it’s definitely suited to the sunshine we’re receiving this time round, and happily suited to their lovely line of merch, if we’re being choosy. A jam packed discography of grungy melodies, paired with emotional lyricism, with an undeniably personal touch that truly sets them apart from the saturation of up and coming indie rock collectives. Having this to back up their live performance, as well as the promising sound of new music which went down an absolute storm places them high on the ‘ones to watch’ mental tally, that is ever growing, and ever worthwhile.

Catch SISTERLY this summer and keep a keen ear out for their new material, as they’re currently in the studio, brewing up some beautiful tunes to keep us ticking on this year.

Words by Millie Cain