Each week, Homed Society facilitates two sandwich runs, where I, as sandwich run coordinator alongside Evie Smith, lead volunteers to hand out food and provisions to people sleeping on the streets in Leeds City Centre. The individuals we support are kind, respectful, often cheery, and treat us with warmth while generously sharing their stories and experiences. These people deserve to be recognised and seen, when they are too often ignored by society and services supposed to be helping them.

This photo series is from a recent sandwich run with Evie, where I took photos of spaces where homeless people had been. It is eerie to see spaces where we usually would find someone to support empty, aside from discarded rubbish or cardboard. Never clear whether they have been given a place in a shelter, or moved on by authorities, I wanted to represent how society views homeless people, through what they have left behind and not the human themself. Speaking with and listening to people’s stories has been hugely eye-opening and such a privilege, and I wanted to share the experience of a sandwich run, to encourage more students to engage with this community and to consider the world beyond what is often described as the ‘university bubble.’

There are some joyful moments. One man joking that he could set up a fruit stall as he couldn’t believe we’d given him an apple and a banana, or the childlike excitement when we offer hot chocolate to burly, bearded men. It is most rewarding to build relationships with those we support every week, asking follow-up questions about their family or how their week has been. The answers can be hard to hear, but it is even harder for those experiencing it.

There are hard-hitting moments too. One woman sleeping rough described recently having her medication and phone stolen while she was sleeping in a bus station toilet, having just had her blanket dragged from her while she was sleeping on the streets. Even when she approached the police for help, they did not take her seriously and dismissed her case entirely. When one man approached the council for temporary accommodation, which is their statutory duty to provide, he was told there are no more places available and left to return to the street. We helped a man with the bus fare to Beeston, where he had been given temporary accommodation in a hotel for the night. He could barely walk the five minutes to the bus stop, let alone the hour walk to the hotel. Another man told us he was sharing a two-man tent with eight other men and taking it in turns to sleep inside. Many homeless people told us how their tent had been set on fire, how they had been beaten by members of the public. A significant number of those experiencing homelessness feel they must turn to substances such as alcohol just to keep warm, distracted and survive the day.

Our support is a drop in the ocean compared to what long-term support this community needs. Countless other organisations are supporting and campaigning in many ways, however, stronger and more protective legislation must come from the top. For all the recent discussion from the government about homelessness support legislation and the council’s statutory duties, it seems a lot of talk and not enough action.

To get involved with Homed and sign up for our weekly sandwich runs, follow us on Instagram @homed_leeds for updates.

If you are affected by any of the issues in this article, you can email LUU Advice at advice@luu.leeds.ac.uk or visit the Help Desk in the LUU Foyer. Alternatively, you can contact Our Way Leeds for free support if you are facing homelessness at 0113 391 8000 or email referrals@ourwayleeds.org.uk .

Organisations offering homelessness support in Leeds:

St. George’s Crypt – provides emergency accommodation for those sleeping on the streets and offers pathways of support and training to live independently https://www.stgeorgescrypt.org.uk/

Leeds Women’s Aid – provide emergency accommodation for individuals fleeing domestic violence and abuse https://leedswomensaid.co.uk or call their free 24/7 helpline: 0113 246 0401

National homelessness charities:

Shelter – offer housing support and campaign to fight the housing emergency https://england.shelter.org.uk

Crisis – support people out of homelessness and campaign to end homelessness https://www.crisis.org.uk

Albert Kennedy Trust (AKT) – supports LGBTQ+ 16-25 year olds at risk of or experiencing homelessness https://www.akt.org.uk/ and use their live chat function for support.

Words and Photography by Megan Shaw