Hillsborough Park presents another year of Sheffield’s iconic Tramlines festival weekender, spearheaded by acts born and bred in the city this year. Kicking off with 90s Britpop royalty, the Friday lineup is especially curated by Pulp, featuring a mixture of Baxter Dury and Spiritualised along with Fat White Family and a Hot Chip DJ set.

Saturday may conjure a surprise as newly-tipped, self-managed band The Reytons rule as the stars of the evening. Following certified indie crowd pleasers Franz Ferdinand, Jake Bugg, The K’s and The Futureheads, we also see the return of Rizzle Kicks after an 8 year hiatus, as they celebrate the release of their newest album ‘Competition is for Losers’.

Final evening of the weekend is headlined by Kasabian, with a steady backing of female acts on tbe lineup such as The Last Dinner Party, Sigrid and CMAT, whose recent single ‘Take a Sexy Picture of Me’ has sparked interest for her upcoming album post-Mercury Prize nomination.

While there’s a set of staple indie crowd pleasers on the bill such as Red Rum Club, The Sherlocks, The Royston Club, heading down early to the main stage always shows the importance of discovering new artists before they skyrocket. The likes of April Tapes, Long Island and Flat Moon are among some of Yorkshire’s finest up-and-coming bands, proving an eclectic mixture of grassroots talent.

And if that isn’t enough local music for you, city centre venues are also putting on their annual Tramlines fringe on the same weekend for free!

Friday 25th – Sunday 27th July… RSVP?

Written by Eszter Vida