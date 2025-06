As we know, food is essential to a healthy lifestyle, so at fifteen, when I was told I could no longer eat cake, it felt like my world was quite literally crashing down around me. In hindsight, my initial reaction may have been a bit overdramatic. However, even after five years of living gluten-free, I still find it challenging to maintain this lifestyle. A major obstacle is the high cost of gluten-free options, especially as a student managing a tight budget.

Despite the fact that only about 1% of people worldwide are affected by coeliac disease, which may leave some wondering why this topic is worth discussing if it doesn’t seem relevant to many, approximately 10% of the UK population is estimated to be following a gluten-free diet. This highlights a significant and growing trend that arguably deserves attention, particularly when it comes to the issue of what’s commonly referred to as the “gluten-free tax.”

Here, I will explain more about coeliac disease, clarify what gluten is, and highlight the challenges of navigating a gluten-free lifestyle at university. I’ll also share some practical tips I’ve gathered over the past five years of living gluten-free to help make the journey a little easier for any students out there who can relate.

So, what is gluten?

In 2020, after a series of blood tests and an endoscopy, I was diagnosed with coeliac disease. If you’re anything like I was when I first received the diagnosis, your initial reaction is likely what is coeliac disease? And when I explain that it means I can’t eat gluten, your next question is even more likely, what even is gluten?

In a nutshell, coeliac disease is an autoimmune condition in which your immune system attacks your own tissues having consumed gluten. Consequently, this damages your gut, meaning your body cannot properly absorb nutrients. Gluten is a protein found in some grains, mainly wheat, barley and rye. Essentially, putting this into context, this means no Bakery 164 sandwiches or Rudy’s pizzas for us coeliacs.

Gluten-free Tax

I recently encountered the term “gluten-free tax.” This hypothetical idea refers to the concept that gluten-free foods are often priced higher than their gluten-containing counterparts.

There is no specific treatment for coeliac disease; the only ‘cure’ is adhering to a strict gluten-free diet. Therefore, the fact that sufferers of coeliac disease are paying approximately 35% more for their weekly shop proves undeniably unfair.

Student-friendly tips for shopping gluten-free

So, what should I be doing as a gluten-free student to reduce the cost of my food shop while still ensuring I am eating well?

One way in which you can shop more cost-effectively as a gluten-free student is to focus on naturally gluten-free staples. For example, foods like rice, potatoes and vegetables are all brilliant bases for a filling meal and low in cost.

My biggest tip and something which I believe makes a big difference is checking labels carefully! Many products labelled as gluten-free in the ‘free from’ aisle of supermarkets can be found elsewhere in the store, not specifically branded as gluten-free, yet still free of gluten. However, it’s important to note that some of these items may carry a ‘may contain’ warning, so exercise caution if you are highly sensitive.

Buying staples in bulk is a smart way to cut costs, especially when combined with meal prepping. Not only does meal prepping save you time during the week, but it also helps reduce meal expenses. By purchasing ingredients in bulk and preparing meals in advance, you can freeze them, ensuring you always have a gluten-free option ready to go!

Leeds Top Picks for Coeliacs: Must-try Spots and General Tips!

I’d like to end on a positive note by sharing some gluten-free friendly spots in Leeds and some general advice I have picked up along the way.

One of my personal favourites, and a spot that’s not exclusive to Leeds, is Pizza Pilgrims. Known for their slow-proven Neapolitan pizza with pillowy, soft crusts, it’s a true treat for pizza lovers. Now, as someone who follows a gluten-free diet, I’ll admit that “pillowy crust” is rarely the first term I’d use to describe gluten-free pizza, but I can honestly say that this is the closest I’ve come to experiencing a truly ‘regular’ pizza.

Gluten-free pizzas / Image Credit: Ellouise Hardcastle

If pizza isn’t your thing, don’t worry! Fat Hippo in Headingley offers gluten-free buns for their burgers. While they can’t guarantee that any product is completely gluten-free, they do provide non-gluten-containing buns for their burgers!

Locally, one of my current favourite spots for brunch in Hyde Park is the Hyde Park Book Club, where their avocado toast on gluten-free bread never disappoints! As with any place, it’s important to note the risk of cross-contamination, especially with shared toasters, so be sure to dine with caution.

Avocado toast with poached eggs and halloumi / Image Credit: Ellouise Hardcastle

While researching for this article to bring you the best recommendations, I discovered a restaurant that I haven’t had the chance to try yet, but seems perfect for anyone gluten-free! The Oxford Place proudly promotes itself as Leeds’ only 100% gluten-free restaurant, even offering classic dishes like fish and chips. It’s definitely made its way onto my list of must-visit spots!

Right here on campus, in our very own student union, Philapita offers some gluten-free options. While it’s always a good idea to double-check with the staff before ordering to ensure your meal meets your dietary needs, I’ve personally tried their gluten-free falafel. They also offer it served in a hummus bowl with a salad of your choice, and you can request a gluten-free pita to complete your meal.

While this list could easily continue, I’ve curated a short selection of gluten-free options that are particularly relevant for students. This way, if you ever find yourself craving a meal out, you’ll know exactly where to go!

Finally, over the last five years, I have gathered some useful tips for living gluten-free, specifically useful at uni. One essential piece of advice I have learned from other gluten-free students is that toaster bags are a must, especially if buying your own toaster is not a viable option, especially considering the often limited amount of counter space characteristic of student kitchens! Secondly, although it can be frustrating to have to plan meals so far in advance, I highly recommend thinking ahead when dining out to ensure there are plenty of gluten-free options available for you. One lifesaver I have also discovered is always carrying snacks with you. That way, if you ever get hungry and there are no suitable options available for you, you’re prepared!

I hope this article has given you some insight into living gluten-free at uni. If you’re not gluten-free, I hope you’ve learned something new, and for those gluten-free students out there—few as we may be—I hope this has offered some useful advice!