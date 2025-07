Hello? This is the Killer Speaking. Here to whisper Sweet Nothings, advice on how To Kill a Single Girl (Tequila), and ask the pressing question of what If The World Will End. If you aren’t already familiarised with these beautiful songs, hopefully after reading this article you’ll give them a listen, because Kendal is Calling, and we are picking up.



The 2025 Kendal Calling line up boasts a large number of spectacular female artists, female bands, and female-fronted acts; each as talented and enthralling as the last. With over 200 artists performing over the sprawling festival site, here are the women who should not be missed.



The Last Dinner Party:

Immensely popular since their 2024 album Prelude to Ecstasy, TLDP promise just that: Ecstasy. TLDP are mythical and illustrious in both their lyrics and their performances, providing a dark and dizzying sound, supplemented by up-beat indie style choruses. Each band member performs as though enraptured by the music, both performers and crowds lapsing into a frenzy that can only be compared to the choreomania outbreaks of the Early Modern periods. RIP Frau Troffea, you would have loved TLDP. If you have envisioned your Kendal Calling experience as being

predominantly barefoot and covered in glitter, wearing flowing rippling skirts, and summoning spirits of times past, then this is the set for you.

If you have somehow avoided the TLDP mania of the past two years (maybe you live under a rock, or spend your time primarily in streams and mountains rather than prowling on TikTok and Instagram (in which case, good for you!!!) then here are a couple of their standout tracks that I would definitely recommend listening to prior to their set. Especially if you are one of the prior mentioned mountain dwelling women, you’ll love: Caeser on a TV Screen, The Feminine Urge, On Your Side, Sinner, and their newest track, This is the Killer Speaking.



Nieve Ella:

If you don’t own tarot cards or haven’t participated in a bacchanal in recent months, Nieve Ella – the ultimate cool girl – might be more your speed (though witchy women adore her too, no doubt). Her scratchy, swampy basslines are evocative of 2000s alternative emo, but her vocals and melodies are perfectly 2010s indie pop; a blend that is undeniably irresistible. As her Spotify bio states, “if you don’t like music, listen to Nieve Ella”. I concur with this statement, your Honour. (Not sure whether your Honour is the Spotify Overlords, or maybe my editor Millie Cain, but either way I would stand by this statement in a court of law).

Nieve Ella has been putting out nothing but hits since her 2023 EP, Young & Naïve, but her music has reached new depths with her latest EP, Watch It Ache and Bleed. Reflected by the progression in titles, music that began as sweet indie pop became wild, flirty, and powerful. She truly is in a league of her own. Seriously, Ganni Top (She Gets What She Needs) should play at clubs, bars, gyms, and house parties everywhere. Can whoever is in charge of that make it happen, please? However, her range is undeniably diverse. Other tracks on the EP exhibit a destructive, heady energy, like you’re dancing wildly and you’re so happy and free, but possibly also crying. No, just me? Listen to Sweet Nothings and Stop Me! and I’ll sound less crazy.



Luvcat:

Ghostly, haunting, ethereal. Luvcat may sing He’s My Man, but she’s my girl. She’s slightly off putting, she’s leopard print personified, she is not to be missed at this year’s Kendal Calling. If you’re looking for a set that is more low-key yet still absolutely show stopping, then she’s your girl, too. Luvcat listeners everywhere are all counting down to the release of her first complete album, ‘Vicious Delicious’, this year on Halloween – a more than fitting release date. If like us you can’t wait the 99 days, 8 hours, 39 minutes and 47 seconds (exact time till release at time of writing, I’m committed I know) then fear not! She has several beautiful singles out on Spotify that you can listen to right now AND hear live at Kendal Calling.

We’re desperately hoping some of the unreleased tracks will be performed too, so let’s all pray to Luvcat for that – rumour has it that if you put out an offering of a melted candle in a wine bottle, a circus ringleader costume, and a probably haunted music box she’ll appear, so someone get back to me as to whether that works. If you too are a weird girl who enjoys bone chilling vocals, circus-esque beats, and a healthy dose of synth, then give these tracks a listen and catch her live at this year’s Kendal Calling: Dinner @ Brasserie Zedel, Lipstick, Vicious Delicious, and Matador. 99 days, 8 hours, 30 minutes and 52 seconds… 51 seconds… 50 seconds…



Chloe Slater:

Chloe Slater provides sharp lyricism and social commentary over a background of indie rock. Her lyrics are refreshing, bold, and brutally honest. Not only are her vocals and band tight all around, she also holds up a mirror to consumerism, classism, and the politics of the UK government. Her tracks thrum with a simmering rage and cynicism that is seen nowhere near enough in popular music in the UK, and this writer highly encourages you to catch her set. As festivals become characterised by outfits bought new to be worn once then never again, private school pupils turn working class cosplayers, and sets watched through recording phone screens rather than through our own eyes, Chloe Slater is a much-needed reality check.

My advice for her set? Don’t miss it and let yourself listen and get lost in it. Chloe Slater is unapologetic in her music and provides killer performances every time. If you’re sick of a festival culture that is becoming increasingly defined by content and image rather than music, then this is the set for you. She says it like it is, and if this doesn’t sound like something you can stomach, you probably aren’t in the right place. I highly encourage everyone, not just soon to be Kendal Callers, to listen to her following tracks: Fig Tree, Tiny Screens, Nothing Shines On This Island, and Price On Fun.

Moonchild Sanelly:

Switching up the vibe completely is Moonchild Sanelly. Whilst much of this article has focused on female indie rock artists, I implore you to extend your boundaries and catch her set. Her blend of electro-pop, funk, and dance is electrifying, and just imaging the atmosphere of the crowd gives me chills. Having collaborated with some of the world’s biggest artists in a range of genres (Beyonce, Ezra Collective, and Gorillaz to name a few) her talent is undeniable. However, her talent and success are not at all based upon her collaborations, but rather her unique brand of sharp lyrics and style. Her music is opulent, eccentric, frank and fun. Much like Chloe Slater, Moonchild Sanelly is loud on issues usually pushed under the rug. She radiates confidence and oozes energy, and her set will leave you feeling the same.



Her most recent album, ‘Full Moon’ (2025), is experimental and bold, spanning a broad range

of styles from the rap and funk of Gwara Gwara to the almost spoken word of I Love

People. Kendal Calling boasts a a wide range of music, but Moonchild Sanelly is in a

league of her own and is definitely one of the most intriguing artists of this year’s

line-up. Listen to: In My Kitchen, To Kill A Single Girl (Tequila), and Scrambled Eggs.



Talia Rae:

Talia Rae is one of this year’s artists who I have had the pleasure of seeing live before, at last years Live at Leeds. So, you can trust me that this recommendation comes from personal experience, as I cannot wait to see her live again. For those who have seen her, it will be not at all surprising that Kendal Calling has added her to line-up, as her performances are nothing short of enthralling. Her voice is soulful and clear, raw and angelic. Her lyrics are heart wrenching, emotional, and transformative. To see her live is to know you are in the presence of a star, that you are witnessing something otherworldly unfold. Her music is soft and low, but not for a second is it boring.

Throughout her set, your eyes will fill up with tears and your breathing will slow as she paints a living picture of heartbreak and passion. Talia Rae is a storyteller, and one that we should all be listening to. I will recommend songs for those who want to become acquainted with her music prior to the festival, but going into her set blind is a genuinely magical experience. Listen to: Shadows, If The World Will End, No Surprises, and Not A Heartbreak. Get tissues, ambient lighting, and a willingness to unpack every emotional event of the last 5 years prepared beforehand.



Dilletante:

Last but absolutely not least is Dilletante. Fans of Bjork, do I have exciting news for you. She is art-pop, she is jazz, she is weird and absolutely wonderful. Her music keeps you on your toes, as it is unpredictable in the absolute best way. With stunning vocals and an impressive range, accompanied by numerous instruments and post- production mixing, she has quickly become one of my current favourite artists. Every song showcases just another layer of talent, and creativity that borders on indescribable. Dilletante uses her musical skill in a manner that is so individual and so impressive, it reminds me of what I love most about music – that it is one of the most powerful forms of creative expression.

Much like Moonchild Sanelly, if you want to hear something that goes against the grain and makes you dizzy with awe, make a beeline for Dilletante’s set. We are incredibly lucky that she has not one, not two, but three albums out on Spotify. If I haven’t thoroughly convinced you to go and see her set with this paragraph alone (let’s be real, you’re already checking what stage she will be on) these songs will do the trick: Easy Does It, Teeth, Big Fish, and

Ironclad. I was half tempted to just list her entire discography, but these 4 standout tracks will do for now.

It is here I will conclude my starstruck rambling about just a few of the incredible women who will be performing at Kendal Calling 2025. Have you bought your ticket yet? Have you made your playlist? Have you set up a spreadsheet of acts to see that would rival the organisation of the Navy? I’m going to imagine that it is yes to all of

the above. See you there!



Words by Eve Brown