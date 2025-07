Kendal Calling is fast approaching, and lucky holders of a sold-out ticket are going to find themselves swimming in talent by the time they make their way to the lake district next week. Here are The Gryphon’s top picks for those acts you just can’t miss at Kendal Calling 2025.

Picture Parlour

Much like those with M1 postcodes who lost to the infamous Oasis ticket gauntlet, Picture Parlour are Mancunians with a brooding edge. The stupendously well-dressed and fierce four-piece put a dark twist on glamorous indie rock n roll which screams fearlessness and bite. Recent releases ‘Cielo Drive’ and ‘Talk About It’ are exciting, catching and ferocious and I am, as you should also be, very excited to see more of the same in their Kendal Calling live set.

Siobhan Winifred

Yearning poetry lays atop the lines of alluring instrumentation when Siobhan Winifred steps onto a stage. Her words are wonderous, and her performance is honest, Winifred is as endearing as they come. ‘Killers’ depicts emotional turmoil much catchier than it has any right to- catching the attention of over 800,00 listeners, will it catch yours?

Willie J Healey

Mr. Healey’s Spotify bio reads: “Is Willie J Healey your favourite artists’ favourite artist?”. As I am not in direct contact with former Doctor Who actor Peter Capaldi following his performance of ‘Take Me Out’ with Franz Ferdinand at Glastonbury 2025, I can neither confirm nor deny the answer to this question. What I can confirm is that the dreamy sounds and songs of Mr. Healey are soulful, funky and rife with passion. Furthermore, Alex Turner, Florence Welch and Joe Talbot struggle to hold him in higher regard! Whose advice would you rather take (other than the twelfth doctor himself of course).

L’Objectif

Leeds-based creatives L’Objectif are going from strength to strength. Their disco, dance and techno infused indie pop rock is infectious and imaginative, and with them self-producing their latest EP ‘This Band is Forever’ their talent has become undeniable. The longstanding connection between founding members Saul Kane and Louis Bullock has helped forge a sleek live set which does their innovative tunes true justice.

Divorce

Whilst divorce rates continually decline in the UK (an unexpected albeit comforting statistical phenomenon), the Nottingham four-piece namesake have graciously stepped into the vacuum that the plummeting rate of marital split has left, as arguably the most exciting act Kendall Calling has to offer. Delightful wit, delicacy and divine craftsmanship populate listeners ears when Divorce take to the stage, and I wouldn’t miss their Sunday set come hell or high water.

Nieve Ella

Only a lunatic would pigeonhole Nieve Ella. She can do it all; from savage-screaming anthems to darling-indie sonnets, from heartfelt ballads to empowering rock bangers. Latest single ‘Good Grace’ is a shining statement of her star-quality and serves as a continuation of her meteoric rise to the top. You’ll know you’ve found her set when you come across the giddy racket of a clamouring crowd- bouncing along to a show which balances bags of energy with profound vocal beauty. Folks get your Ganni tops on- It’s Nieve Ella’s world and we’re just living in it.

Sports Team

God these lot are fun. Sports Team pack so much whimsy and enthusiasm into every song, you’d think the 3-minute odd runtimes were 30 seconds. I have never stepped foot into, let alone drove a red Subaru, yet, in “I’m in love (Subaru)” the six-piece managed to craft a song so catchy and electrifying that the humble Japanese automobile drives through my mind on the daily. For the time of your life, catch Sports Team on Saturday in the lakes.

Words by Dan Brown