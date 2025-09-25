Freshers’ 101: Your Uni Survival Guide

Freshers’ week: the mythical seven days where you’re somehow supposed to make lifelong friends, discover all your passions and avoid a breakdown when you’re homesick. Whether you’re moving into halls or commuting, freshers can feel a bit overwhelming. So here’s a guide on how to navigate this messy period and get through with your dignity (mostly) intact.

Navigating the social chaos

Freshers’ events often revolve around nights out and if that’s your thing, go for it! It’s a great way to bond with your flatmates, dance badly and collect questionable stories for later. However, clubbing isn’t the only way to have a fun and memorable freshers week. There are many alcohol-free events organised by the Union as well as Give It A Go (GIAG) sessions that you can sign up for. Ever wanted to try archery or perhaps continue with netball, now’s your chance. GIAG is an amazing way to try a bunch of different activities and potentially meet people outside of your course.

Budgeting is key!

It’s really important to manage your finances effectively whilst at uni so try to set a weekly budget. Work out how much money you actually have for the month, then break it down into a weekly amount you’re happy to spend. Take advantage of student discounts and don’t panic buy every freshers’ wristbands in advance.

Self-care and wellbeing

I’m sorry to break it to you but freshers’ flu is very much real and an inevitable rite of passage. Make sure to stay hydrated, stock up on Lemsip and register with your local GP. Don’t be afraid to prioritize your wellbeing and turn down a night out if you need to. Sometimes a cosy night in and your favourite show might just be the very thing you need. I’d definitely recommend establishing some sort of wind down routine before lectures start and next thing you know you’re in the midst of academic mania. Trust me it can get hectic. If you feel like you need extra support or perhaps guidance, you can always reach out to your personal tutor, the LUU’s advice service or even the counselling service.

Final thoughts

If your week wasn’t as you imagined, don’t worry – freshers doesn’t dictate the entirety of your university experience. It’s a chaotic period where you’re trying to find your feet and navigate a whole new environment. Give yourself some grace and take it at your own pace. Use the first few weeks to familiarise yourself with the campus and explore the city. University isn’t a race and you’ve gotten this far so things will eventually start to piece together and make sense. Good luck, you’ve got this!

Words by Hannah Chohan