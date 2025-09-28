Leeds’ Clubs and Venues Guide 

Project House

The new indoor-outdoor events space located just fifteen minutes from the city centre, Project House boasts arguably the nicest toilets of any venue in Leeds. Aside from that important fact, the 1,000-capacity space hosts regular gigs, themed club nights, art markets, and Sunday yoga sessions. Opened as the result of a collaboration between Brudenell Social Club, Leeds promoter Super Friendz and local business Welcome Skate Store, Project House has hosted many a night to remember, with upcoming gigs including Brooklyn’s own rising stars, Geese, and English punk rockers Lambrini Girls.

The Brudenell Social Club

‘The Brudenell Social Club’. ‘Brudes’. ‘Brude’. Whichever name you prefer, Brudenell is the perfect place in Leeds for a pint with friends, a game of pool, or a gig in one of its two venue rooms. Established in 1913, Bruddies (OK, I made that one up), is HUGE. Once an active working men’s club, Brude now attracts a vibrant mix of locals and students to its spacious outdoor area (get a table with a heater if you can!) and its classic-pub interior. If that’s not enough, the legacy of its musical history sets Brudenell as the centrepiece of Leeds’ independent music scene. So, go with your new flat, your coursemates, a date – anyone really! – just not on an Otley run.

Oporto

The infamous Call Lane. During your time at Leeds, you’re highly likely to have a memorable* night or two down this street. However, tucked away opposite the bar, Oporto hosts a hidden live room where 120 music lovers can pack in and enjoy some incredible live music. With the motto ‘go hard or go home’, it’s bound to be sweaty, but the perfect place to let your hair down. Watch out for the swinging lights in the bar and dance the night away under the neon lights.

*Degree of memorability may be seriously affected by the number of cocktails or craft beers consumed from one or all of the gorgeous bars down this street. This is definitely not talking from the experience of this writer.

Wharf Chambers

Wharf is the institution I wish I had known about when I started at Leeds, but once I finally made my way into its walls, I’ve loved it ever since. It’s run as a workers’ co-op, so to enter you need membership for the year or to be with someone who is – luckily for us students, it’s only a couple of quid and worth every penny. A social community centre, events venue, and bar, Wharf holds everything from queer book fairs to heavy all-night DJs. Wharf is non-profit and is a known safe space and celebrant of trans, queer and minority people artists, authors, and musicians. We’ve discovered incredible music here, and had some outrageous fun, so be sure to check out what’s coming up.

Hope House



Gallery space by day and pillar of Leeds clubbing by night, Hope House is an intimate space buzzing with creativity. Home to a no-phones-on-the-dancefloor policy and popular club nights such as ‘Cosmic Slop’ and ‘PleasureMaxxx’, its the place to experience great record-spinning in a special venue, and dance like you’re at a house party with the friends of your coolest mate. ‘Cosmic Slop’ is my personal favourite night out where all proceeds go to MAP Charity, a creative education project, whilst the quality of past DJs (including Four Tet and Caribou) mean that tickets sell out quick (I’m talking 10 minutes).



Leeds Irish Centre

Similar in vibe to Brudenell, this longstanding, independent venue and social club is a great place for gigs. Located a bit of a way out, beside an A road, it’s worth the trek for the uniquely homely interior (I personally love the Christmas decor) that transports you to a 70s living room, complete with a patterned carpet. I saw Katy J Pearson here a while back and the atmosphere was an inviting mix of families, locals, students, and young people that has made me excited every time I see that a gig is at this intimate venue. Upcoming acts include Billie Marten, Tune-Yards and an Oasis tribute band.



Headrow House

The best thing fresh2death happened to create – Full Fat. After being heart-achingly wrenched from its former home in the groove chapel that was Old Red Bus Station, Full Fat found its home on the rooftop of Headrow House. With 2 for 1 cocktails, cheesy tunes, and a downstairs club room – it has everything your smoker friends and two-steppers could wish for. Expect to see everyone on your course you awkwardly nod at in lectures, dance-offs with maniac 20-year-olds, and free doughnuts – but get in quickly, it sells out weeks in advance.

Words and Images by Arabella Wright, Millie Cain, Francesca Lynes, and Daniel Brown.