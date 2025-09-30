Winter tent tradition folded up for the season despite popularity among students

For years, the Winter Tent has been more than just seasonal occurrence, it becomes a beloved campus tradition. It has become known for its warm atmosphere, bright lights, festive spirit, and being surrounded by food stalls. The Winter Tent offered a space on campus for all students need. It became a place to hang out with your friends or even socialise with someone new. You could go grab a hot drink and fuel up before a night out.

This year, the staple tent will not be making a return. The decision has sparked disappointment amongst students. For some students, the tent more than just a venue, it created a festive and fun environment at a time when student life can feel isolating. Its absence will likely leave a noticeable gap to the detriment to the student experience on campus.

One student said: “I really loved the Christmas vibe and spirit it brought to campus, it was just so wholesome.”

Another student said: “it made me feel a little less homesick.”

The Leeds University Union introduced the Winter Tent as part of their annual Winter Fest. It became a vibrant hub for students during the colder months. It functioned as the university’s social headquarters in winter. The tent hosted a wide variety of activities, creating a warm and community focused environment on campus. It became the place where students could enjoy everything from cosy, free gatherings including workshops to ticketed events with exciting themes, where students could enjoy live music and seasonal food.

Last year, Leeds University Union held their inaugural Winter Fest Beer Festival. It was a resounding success and seemed to be students’ favourite part of the season. The two-day event brought together a variety of local breweries from across Yorkshire. This allowed students to sample a wide range of craft beers discovering the regions favourites. It became popular for its mulled wine. It also was surprisingly inclusive event due to offering a range of non-alcoholic options, making the event accessible for all students. The Beer Festival was one of many themed events and evenings. The 2024 event lineup included: embroidery classes, talent nights, and even quiz nights all taking place in the tent.

For one weekend, the 2024 Winter Fest featured the sounds of a live DJ, creating an exciting atmosphere for students to enjoy. Throughout the Fest, on Fridays, there were regular performances by the Leeds University Union’s very own Big Band. This allowed the Winter Fest hosted in the tent to offer a platform for student musicians to display their talent and connect with an audience of their peers. The Winter tent offered the perfect blend of professional seasoned performers as well as talented students.

As campus prepares for the festive season without the tent one thing is clear, its absence will be dearly missed. It offered unity throughout campus with helping create a community during the winter season as students create familial connections whilst spending some of the Christmas season without their loved ones. This can be especially helpful for some international students who may not be able to go back home for the holidays.

The Gryphon reached out to the Leeds University Union to provide a statement but have not yet received a response.

