A Photographic Guide to Leeds

Welcome to the photography section, a space that celebrates the photographers of Leeds Uni through showcasing unique and creative photos taken by students. If you’re a fellow photographer or are just thinking of getting started, Leeds is the perfect place to be thanks to its diverse range of photographic areas, ranging from old historic buildings to quiet green spaces. There’s always something happening in Leeds that’s worth documenting; however, with so many places to choose from you might be unsure of where to start. This article aims to solve that issue by providing you with some noteworthy photographic locations within the local area to encourage you to take photos as well as how you can submit your own articles featuring the photos you have taken.



Hyde Park:

Image Credit: Jack Norris

Hyde Park is a residential area located North of Leeds Uni where many of you may decide to live next year or are already living in. This area is a great place for anyone interested in street or urban photography, thanks to the area being full of long, straight roads alongside many of the houses being decorated in unique street art and murals. There are also many notable venues here that not only are great for spending free time but have interesting and varied architecture that make for incredible photos.

Image Credit: Jess Hill

For movie lovers, be sure to check out Hyde Park Picturehouse (LS6 1JD), an independent cinema that opened all the way back in 1914 which constantly shows a wide selection of films, ranging from beloved classics to more obscure indie releases. The grade II listed Edwardian building is excellent for anyone who loves taking photos of old historical buildings.

Image Credit: Jack Norris

If you’re looking for something less traditional, visit Hyde Park Book Club (LS6 1BL), a bar and arts venue that hosts a wide range of events including gigs, poetry readings, and casual social events. The building has a very postmodern aesthetic, being converted from an old petrol station meaning you can take some very out there and distinctive photos.

Image Credit: Jack Norris

However, if nature photography is more your thing, then head down to Woodhouse Moor (LS6 1SJ), a green space located between the Uni and Hyde Park. This area is great if you want to escape the city and connect to nature, with there being many photo opportunities for outdoor lovers such as the long rows of trees which follow the paths or the steep hills which provide beautiful sunsets.

Leeds City Centre:

Image Credit: Jess Hill

Leeds City Centre, offers a variety of interesting photographic locations thanks to its mix of older and newer architecture. For instance, Leeds Town Hall (LS1 3AD) is one of the most famed buildings in Leeds, mainly thanks to its clock tower being constantly used for promotional material of the city. Opening all the way back in 1858, this striking Grade I listed building is a great subject for photos of the city, especially during the sunset when the sun reflects onto the clock tower, giving it a warm glow.

Image Credit: Jess Hill

For your shopping needs, head to Leeds Corn Exchange (LS1 7BR). This enormous building hosts a wide variety of independent shops including fashion, antiques, books and florists, alongside plenty of places to eat and drink. The grade I listed building is perfect for any form of photography from its beautiful interior to its grand exterior.

Image Credit: Jack Norris

After a busy day of exploring and shopping then it’s definitely time to find somewhere to relax and eat, and where better to go than Belgrave Music Hall (LS2 8JP). Not only does Belgrave serve great food, such as pizzas and burgers but they’re constantly hosting gigs, free movie nights, listening parties, club nights and other social events making it a great place to socialise and make friends. The main entrance is also very photogenic, with its bright neon lights making it decent for atmospheric night time photographs.

Leeds Canal:



Image Credit: Jack Norris

Towards the South of Leeds, you’ll find a section of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal, a 127-mile-long canal that was once a vital connection for shipping goods between the two cities. The canal is an amazing place to walk about and explore with many photo opportunities including the old canal boats that still roam the route, the many birds you’ll find such as ducks or herons and the old buildings which once used the canal for trading. This is a great place to go, if you want to escape the hectic city centre and take photos in a more classical, historic environment.



Image Credit: Jack Norris

Also be sure to check out Leeds Dock, a redeveloped area that’s home to many old relics of the canal as well as new modernised developments. There’s plenty to do here such as visiting Hold Fast Bookshop (LS10 1JB), a great bookshop housed in an old canal boat or going to The Tetley (LS10 1JQ), an iconic art deco brewery that’s also home to an art gallery and pub with its neon signage allowing for some incredibly striking photos during the night.

How to get involved:



Image Credit: Jiayi Du

Whether you’re a newer or older student, anyone can contribute to the photography section of The Gryphon. Articles can be about anything to do with photography. For instance, you may want to document an event that’s happening in your local area, write about a photographer you admire or just simply share photos you’re proud of. In order for us to get your articles you must be a member of The Gryphon and you should send them to thegryphonphotos@gmail.com. Each issue will have a section called “The Focal Point” where we showcase a student’s photography work we think is great alongside a statement about it written by said photographer. This article has barely scratched the surface of all the photographic locations in Leeds so be sure to send in any photos you’ve taken so that you can be featured.

Words by Jack Norris