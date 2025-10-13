Leeds Students Rally to Support Gaza Scholarship Holders

Students gathered outside the University of Leeds Union on Wednesday 8th of October for a protest organised by the Leeds Palestine Solidarity Group (PSG), calling on the university to waive tuition fees for safe and secure evacuation from Gaza for incoming offer holders.

8th of October Protest

The rally focused on three Palestinian offer holders at Leeds. While one has been amended with half funded tuition fees, the others remain unfunded.

Protestors marched across campus carrying Palestinian flags and banners calling for the evacuation of Leeds’ offer holders currently trapped in Gaza.

“It was empowering and displayed the power of students to come together to protest for change.” said one participant at the event”

The demonstration’s central demand, according to the society’s Instagram post, was for the university to uphold its commitment as a “University of Sanctuary”.

“Leeds University claims to be a University of Sanctuary,” the post read. “Join the protest to demand sanctuary for our Palestinian offer holders trapped under genocide.”

In talks with The Gryphon

Speaking to The Gryphon, Navneet, External Communication Officer, for the Leeds Palestine Solidarity Group, outlined the gaps in support for Palestinian offer holders at the University of Leeds. While the university has around 90 Palestinian offer holders, PSG is currently in contact with only four students facing urgent challenges.

The main demand is simple,

“The university should waive tuition fees, or at the very least offer deferrals for students trapped in Gaza,” Navneet said.

They pointed to precedents at other universities, such as Glasgow which created a £1,000,000 humanitarian fund for Palestine students following the Gaza 40 campaign. Ukrainian students previously received emergency support at Leeds, demonstrating the university has the resources to act. PSG also notes that Leeds made £600 million profits in 2023-24, underscoring the feasibility of tuition support.

The society stressed the urgency: the university set a hard deadline of 26th of October for students to arrive, offering deferrals only December 2026, a measure Navneet describes as “unacceptable”. They cited a Cardiff student who died before taking up their offer, highlighting the life-or-death stakes.

PSG is exploring alternative solutions, including fundraising for campaigns, though they acknowledge that raising over £100,000 privately is unrealistic and the university will not accept it as a substitute. Navneet emphasised that the institution’s University of Sanctuary status implies a commitment to these students.

“It’s not about politics, it’s about ensuring students can safely access their education,” Navneet said.

Despite ongoing challenges, Navneet acknowledges a few successes. Four students have now received offers, Ahmed securing a full scholarship after collaborating with MP Alex Sobel and the Leeds Gaza 40 team. The remaining three, Amirah, Farah, and Allah, have obtained their CAS letters, meaning they can travel once tuition is fully waived and evacuation is arranged through the Home Office for fully funded scholars.

The Bigger Picture

The demonstration at Leeds reflects a wider trend of student activism across UK universities regarding Palestine. In May 2024, students at five universities staged occupations demanding institutional divestment and accountability.

On a national level, as The Guardian mentions, around 40 students in Gaza hold offers to study at UK universities, but are unable to take up their places this September because of government red tape. In addition, universities in England will no longer be able to enforce blanket bans on student protests under sweeping new guidance urging a “very strong” approach to permitting lawful speech on campus.

The protest at Leeds forms part of wider conversation across UK universities about how institutions respond to global crises that affect their students. Leeds Palestine Solidarity Group plans to continue advocacy through educational events, petitions, and collaboration with other universities to support Gaza students. The issue extends beyond tuition or deadlines, it is about what it means for a university to embody compassion and responsibility, in a time of displacement and uncertainty.