A Review of Every Student Night in Leeds: From the University’s Biggest Night Owl

Since I was practically nocturnal for my first year of University, I feel suitable to review every student night in Leeds. Consider me your clubbing counsellor and this article your groovy guide!

Monday

In Leeds, that fresh Monday feeling doesn’t last long when Bobby comes calling. If disco tunes from the 70s and 80s are your thing, head down to The Warehouse for Bobby’s Disco. Things never get boring with quirky touches like a bathtub ball pit and special events such as an Abba Tribute night. 5 vodka cranberries deep, and I thought the real Abba were in Leeds! If you aren’t a dedicated disco diva, a trip to The Library pub for ‘Mad Mondays’ could be more your style. Don’t tell your parents you’re swapping books for £2.50 pints!

Tuesday

On Tuesdays, we’re back at The Warehouse for Dvotion- the midweek rave which provides a fusion of house, techno and garage music to get your pulse racing. If you aren’t that devoted to Dvotion, The Fenton pub offers the best student deals, just a few steps away from campus. The party really is on your doorstep!

Wednesday

Wednesdays win the award for the most feral night out in Leeds, as 300 sports societies congregate in one room for ‘Mischief’ at The Warehouse. You’ll find it hard to spot a normal outfit on this night as societies dress up in wacky costumes. It’s not every day that you’re sandwiched between a banana and a cow on the dancefloor! If you don’t feel like getting up to mischief, Boogaloo and its retro playlist may be more your vibe. Held at Belgrave, it lures in students with moreish pizza slices and crazy cocktails such as the ‘Fruity Boy’ and ‘Paul Mezcal’. Who doesn’t want to devour Paul Mescal on a Wednesday night?

Thursday

Once again, students are faced with the First World problem of which club night to choose: Indie Thursdays at the O2 Academy or Full Fat Thursdays at Headrow House? Although Indie Thursdays deliver indie banger after banger, Full Fat play hip hop hits whilst offering students delicious donuts to help line their stomachs (or in some cases empty them!). It is a very tough decision.

Friday

Fruity Friday at the Leeds University Union is your typical uni club, where VKs are consumed and students belt out cringey tunes. Its convenient location combined with cheap drink prices make it an ideal night. Alternatively, there is Rumble Friday held at Freedom Mills. If you prefer Drum and Bass to Nicki Minaj’s ‘Superbass’, Rumble is probably more to your taste!

Saturday

On a Saturday, the streets of Leeds are crowded with people partaking in the famous ‘Otley Run’- a pub crawl, not a marathon! What makes this pub crawl unique is the mandatory fancy dress, meaning it’s not unusual to see a group of minions chugging pints at 12pm! If you wish to skip the day drinking, you can head to Disco Spoons or the O2 Academy for Project and dance the night away without the fear of an impending 9am Lecture.

Sunday

Craig David’s lyrics “we chilled on Sundays” certainly ring true for Leeds students who are in desperate need of a rest. Fortunately, there are no club events on Sundays meaning students are tucked up nice and early, ready for Monday’s lectures…. until Bobby’s doors open and the cycle restarts!

I hope that this party planner is useful for those that long to be under the fluorescent lights. Ultimately, all students have different tastes and might embrace Fruity but detest Full Fat. My assignment for you: find your favourite night!