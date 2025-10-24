Leeds Researchers Join Global Warning on Critical Climate Tipping Points

Scientists from the University of Leeds join a global call to action as new research warns Earth has reached critical climate tipping points, yet glimpses of hope emerge through social and technological change.

Researchers from the University of Leeds have joined an international team warning that the world has reached the first of several critical climate tipping points, with irreversible damage already unfolding in key ecosystems unless urgent action is taken.

The findings are published in the new Global Tipping Points report, published on October 13, 2025 ahead of the COP30 summit in Brazil. It brings together 160 scientists from 87 institutions across 23 countries in one of the most comprehensive climate assessments ever undertaken.

The report reveals that warm-water coral reefs, which are vital to nearly a billion people and home to a quarter of all marine life, have already crossed their thermal tipping point. As global temperatures approach 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, reefs are undergoing mass bleaching and widespread dieback. Without immediate action to curb global warming, most coral ecosystems could vanish entirely, leaving only a few isolated refuges.

Professor Viktoria Spaiser from the University of Leeds’ School of Politics and International Studies (POLIS) contributed to the report, focusing on governance, social responses, and “positive social tipping points” that could help trigger large-scale, lasting change.

The study warns that other major Earth systems are also nearing dangerous thresholds. The Amazon rainforest faces a growing risk of large-scale dieback, threatening the livelihoods of over 100 million people and destabilising global weather patterns. Meanwhile, the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), a key ocean current that regulates weather across the planet, could collapse with less than 2°C of warming, causing severe global climate disruptions.

Despite the stark warnings, the report also highlights reasons for hope. Rapid progress in renewable energy, electric vehicles, and heat pumps shows that “positive tipping points” are already underway, where clean technologies become cheaper and more accessible, permanently replacing polluting systems.

Leeds researcher, Dr Danielle Young also contributed to the report, examining governance and emerging climate technologies. The University’s involvement underscores its growing role in global climate research and its commitment to finding solutions that bridge science, policy, and community action.