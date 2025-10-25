Film Review: I Swear

Lydia Stephenson reviews Kirk Jones’ I Swear and discusses the key themes and highlights of the movie!

“I’m so tired” our beaten-down protagonist cries in John Davidson’s biopic, I Swear. Spanning over four decades, from the 1980s through to 2023, I Swear depicts the life of a young Scottish man living with Tourette Syndrome. We watch as he is unfairly mistreated and excluded by family members, peers and authorities in response to his tics which stem from a neurological condition beyond his control.

Walking into Hyde Park Picture House, I expected to watch an absolute tear-jerker. While tears were definitely shed, I Swear has an undeniably uplifting undertone which restores one’s faith in humanity more than it breaks it down. We root for John Davidson all the way through. We experience every high and low with him and celebrate as he achieves each milestone initially thought impossible at the point of his diagnosis in the 1980s. It is beautiful to watch the life pour back into a young man who has been repeatedly let down by the people and professionals around him growing up, as he bravely encounters the world. We are reminded of the power of chosen family, and how small acts of acceptance and affirmation go a long way for someone who has received a cold shoulder throughout their life.

A truly endearing aspect of the film is the humour that is prevalent throughout, with proper laugh-out-loud moments lightening the mood and encouraging whole-hearted love and admiration for some of the characters. These characters model acceptance and kindness so effortlessly. It is inspiring to watch.

The film emphasises:

“The problem is not Tourette’s, the problem is not enough is known about Tourette’s.” – John Davidson’s character.

Kirk Jones, writer and director of I Swear, does not shy away from showing the mental impact on Davidson who was denied appropriate care and guidance for his Tourette Syndrome, OCD and impulsive thoughts. We watch as young Davidson tics more when he is stressed, in spite of his best efforts to suppress them. It is upsetting to see the domino effect of his anxiety growing worse in response to being scolded for his tics, which only triggers more aggressive tics. One wishes to be able to reach through the screen and soothe the distressed boy.

There may be questions raised about why the protagonist of I Swear was not played by an actor with Tourette Syndrome. According to a 2025 study by the Ruderman Family Foundation, “80% of characters with disabilities have been inauthentically cast” on TV series’ between 2016 and 2023. Kirk Jones screen tested a few scenes with actors with Tourette Syndrome, including John Davidson himself, however this reportedly led to both parties feeling uncomfortable as the actors would have had to try and ‘control’ their tics while shooting. In The Ankler’s interview with Robert Aramayo, who plays John Davidson, he talks about how spending time with Davidson meant a lot to him as he focused on “well-rounding out John’s experience” as he worked on the film.

There is a poignant moment at the end of the film where John Davidson walks through a university. One cannot help but wonder what had been denied to Davidson’s younger self as a result of the world not being ready for him in the late 20th century, even if it should have been. Davidson was a bright young boy and too many doors were forced shut in response to his diagnosis. According to Tourettes Action, Tourette Syndrome affects one school child in every hundred in the UK. I hope that John Davidson was right when talking to HeyUGuys at the film’s premiere, when he said “We’re not just creating awareness here, I believe we’ve started a movement.” Powerful messages are brought forth through the film’s script and cinematography, as they reflect the time and research put into the project. I Swear is one of the most impactful films out in UK cinemas this year, so go and watch it!

Words by Lydia Stephenson