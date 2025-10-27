Do your best for your chest: An interview with Leeds Uni boob team

It’s super easy to push your health aside at uni – I know I do it. It always seems like there’s something more important and it can be scary to admit that you’re not quite right. I push through colds for the sake of a seminar, rely too heavily on sugar and coffee, and convince myself that the FOMO is worse than my chronic pain. Mum, I know you’re reading this – really, I’m fine; I’m being dramatic.

This month has really got me thinking about my health for several reasons. One of those being that I have a TERRIBLE cold right now and it’s really getting on my tits. Another one being that my Instagram feed is full of posts about tits.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. I recently learned that breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK. This scared me and made me realise that I don’t take my health or my boobs seriously enough. So I decided to talk to Saanvi, the president of the Leeds Uni Boob Team, to find out more about breast cancer and what their amazing society is up to.

What does your society and CoppaFeel! do to raise awareness and educate about breast cancer?

CoppaFeel! is a pioneering UK charity leading the fight against late breast cancer diagnoses by transforming how people think about, talk about, and check their bodies. Their mission is clear and urgent: to ensure that every person, regardless of age, gender, or body type, knows their chest and feels confident spotting changes early, when treatment is most effective.

Why did you decide to get involved in the society?

I chose to get involved because, as a psychology student, I’m passionate about turning knowledge into action, and there’s nothing more powerful than using what I’ve learned to save lives. People often know they should check their chests, but psychological barriers like stigma, fear, or a false sense of invulnerability stop them from doing it. This society allows me to use my understanding of behaviour change and health psychology to drive real impact, not just raising awareness but actively shifting attitudes and creating lasting habits.

How can people get involved with your society?

There are so many ways for people to get involved with our society, and we try to make sure there’s something for everyone. During October, we visit almost every society on campus to deliver talks, share resources, and start important conversations about chest-checking and early detection. We also organise a variety of creative and engaging events throughout the year to keep the conversation going. One of the most impactful things we do is invite Boobette speakers, individuals with lived experience of breast cancer, to share their stories and answer questions, which always leaves a lasting impression on students. We also host fun, inclusive socials like speed friending events where people can connect, make friends, and feel part of a supportive space.

Where can people go for information on how to check their chests and what to look for?

The best place to start when learning how to check your chest is the CoppaFeel! website, which offers clear, step by step guides designed to make the process simple and empowering. The most important thing to remember is that there’s no “perfect” technique, it’s about getting to know what’s normal for your own body so that you can quickly spot when something changes. When checking, keep an eye out for anything unusual such as lumps or thickened tissue, changes in size or shape, dimpling or puckering of the skin, nipple changes like inversion or unexpected discharge, persistent pain, or anything that just feels different from usual. You can sign up for free monthly text reminders by texting UBT LEEDS to 82228, so you never forget to prioritise your health.

What should I do if I find something abnormal?

If you notice something unusual during a self-check, the most important thing is to stay calm but take it seriously. The first step is to book an appointment with your GP and describe exactly what you’ve found. It can help to make a few notes about what you’ve noticed and when it started, so you can share that information clearly at your appointment. Even if it turns out to be nothing, acting quickly is always the right choice and gives you peace of mind.

Why is it so important that everyone checks their chests?

It’s essential that everyone checks their chest regularly, because breast cancer does not only affect one group of people; it can develop in any body, at any age. In the UK, around 55,500 women are diagnosed with breast cancer every year, but so are roughly 400 men. For non-binary and gender-diverse people, checking regularly is just as important, as breast tissue exists across all bodies and everyone deserves access to early detection. Almost 40% of 18–24-year-olds believe they are unlikely ever to get breast cancer, and only 23–25% check their chests monthly. This false sense of security can delay early detection, which is when treatment is most effective and survival rates are highest.

Ultimately, chest-checking is about looking for signs of illness, taking control of your health, challenging stigma, and recognising that every single body deserves vigilance, awareness, and care.

Cancer is brutal, unfair, and scary. But we must confront scary things. Everyone knows or loves someone who has been affected by cancer. We must stop only thinking about it as an old woman’s illness and start doing as much as we can to catch it early. Donate if you can. Get to know your body. Inform yourself – go and check out Leeds UBT!

Studies can wait. Yes, they’re important. But our bodies are so precious and we must give them the attention they deserve. We must prioritise them because we would be nothing without them. A quick appointment is more important than a missed lecture. So this week I’m going to rest, do my best, and check my chest. You should too.

Words by Amelia Whatley