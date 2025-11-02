An Immersion Into The Unknown: Magdalena Bay Singles Review

Not yet awake but not quite dreaming. Pop duo Magdelana Bay have once again transported us into a hypnotic trance of the strange and unnerving with the release of their singles “Second Sleep / Star Eyes”, and “Human Happens / Paint me a Picture”. Whilst releasing two singles within one month a year after the cult success of Imaginal Disk (2024), could have risked their musical status, it has instead solidified their genius. Whilst the era of Imaginal Disk (2024) may be over, the wonderfully eerie universe in which it created, lives on. Both singles have started a fresh conversation about the world of Magdalena Bay, showing the potential of the duo as one of the best pop groups of the 20s.

The first single release “Second Sleep / Star Eyes” (26th September 2025) is an entirely fresh yet cohesive sound building on Imaginal Disk (2024). A single brimming with cross genre influence of jazz, psychedelia and electronic pop, this release truly shows that Magdalena Bay is back with something to say.

The opener ‘Second Sleep’ teeters between the real and surreal; mixing laid-back, jazz instrumentals with crushing crescendos and eerie vocals. ‘Second Sleep’ ventures to explore the liminal spaces of the subconscious, with the track intertwining the quiet and loud. Delicately mixing maximalist and minimalist elements without sounding heavy or brash, the track transports listeners on a journey into the dreamscape. Culminating in all the right places, ‘Second Sleep’ ascends to a different plane, expanding the otherworldly universe created by Imaginal Disk.

Followed on by ‘Star Eyes’, a certain uncanny atmosphere is created through immersive instruments and layered vocals. ‘Star Eyes’ is the perfect pair to ‘Second Sleep’, cohesively following the jazz influences with slow drums whilst also creating a different, more melodic ballad. Lead singer Mica Tenenbaum’s vocals are chilling, layered with robotic tones, the listener is left with a feeling of the unknown as the strange underworld beats throughout the track. Enhanced with swelling strings and saxophone, the instrumentals feel vast creating an expansive space to be explored.

“Second Sleep / Star Eyes” Artwork. Image Credit: @parker.s.jackson on Instagram

Less than a month later, the duo released their second single “Human Happens / Paint Me A Picture” (17th October 2025). Whilst it has not received as exciting reception as “Second Sleep / Star Eyes”, with some fan reviews claiming the single is ‘unexciting’ and ‘nothing new’, the tracks feel vastly different. The latest offering is grounded in realism, tackling the reality of human nature whilst “Star Eyes / Second Sleep” lives in the ethereal.

The single is kicked off by ‘Human Happens’, driven by its pulsating bassline and infectious rhythm, the track instantly distinguishes itself from “Star Eyes / Second Sleep”. With sleek synths and powerful vocals, the track takes clear influence from psychedelia and electronic rock, creating a darker edge to the Magdalena Bay universe. The duo’s satirical lyricism is evident with the chorus: “Human Happens / Stupid Havoc” speaking on the futility of human nature. This extends even further to referencing Greek mythology, “Helen never meant to start a war”, alluding to a woman known for her beauty as a catalyst for the vanity of the Trojan War. The track combines otherworldly elements and mythological stories with real human nature, showing their utopia to be tainted by the reality of humans.

‘Paint me a Picture’ perfectly follows on, immersing the listeners into its rich bassline and groovy synths, every listen shows a new aspect to be explored. Maintaining the duo’s penchant for lyricism, “If everyone is happy then it’s good with me” followed by “If anybody’s asking what the picture means / The camera doesn’t see it stares” furthers a sense of unease. It’s a layered track which abruptly culminates with disjointed keys, fading vocals and a juxtaposing bass, affirming the duplicitous nature of this world. On the surface ‘Paint Me A Picture’ presents as a funky and rhythmic track, however the undertones are difficult to ignore, forcing the listener to acknowledge the foreboding.

“Human Happens / Paint Me A Picture” Artwork. Image Credit: @parker.s.jackson On Instagram

Both singles tie the end of the Imaginal Disk (2024) era together perfectly, cementing the ethereal sound of Magdalena Bay into the music scene. Not only have these new releases cohesively expanded the world the duo has created, but have carved out a new path for fresh conversation. The pair have solidified their voice within the industry as one of experimentation and exploration, and they clearly still have much more to say. Whether there is a new album on the horizon, or more singles to be released, it is promised that any new material will be transcendent to the pop scene.

Words By Evie McCann