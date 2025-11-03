University of Leeds societies call out Islamophobia

Click here to view the full statement

The rise in Islamophobia and xenoracism we are witnessing on campus is not the product of misunderstandings or isolated events between communities detached from political conditions. It is the result of increasing violence towards migrants and marginalized communities through policing, surveillance, and border control.

Muslim and Palestinian students in Leeds are facing an alarming escalation of racism and Islamophobia, fuelled by the recent rise of fascism across the UK. This pattern is tragically predictable giving the exposed organising logic of the British state of producing the conditions for this racist violence. Despite this, the University of Leeds and Leeds University Union failed to put adequate protections in place.

We have seen far-right protests and hate marches across the country calling for Muslims and migrants to ‘leave the country.’ A mosque has recently been targeted in Sussex. Just yesterday, 4 people were injured at Bradford City College in a racially-aggravated attack.

In Leeds, this has manifested online, where a recent LUU post promoting Palestinian Culture Day attracted an immense wave of bigotry and chauvinism with over 1,000 Islamophobic, racist and anti-Palestinian comments on Facebook. These comments spread violent stereotypes, mocked Muslim and Palestinian culture, used dehumanising language, and even contained direct threats against students and campus spaces.

There was no communication from LUU Marketing to affected student groups following this online racial aggravation and we were only notified by Student Officers after this was seen 3 days later. This reveals a wider issue of neglect towards its Muslim, Palestinian and migrant students.

This is not an isolated incident but part of a wider escalation of Islamophobia in Britain. The far right has been emboldened, and Muslim communities are increasingly the target of hostility. Students are being left to fend for themselves. Meanwhile, university leadership has failed to prioritise investment in safety and anti-racism on campus. We note that UCU recently revealed the Vice-Chancellor receives a salary of £694,000 per year. We believe this level of pay cannot be justified while resources are not being directed into the effective safeguarding of marginalised students. That money could instead support meaningful anti-Islamophobia programmes and anti-racism work that protects students at risk.

It is the local expression of the Hostile Environment Policy in Higher Education – a government policy which extends border policing and institutional xenoracism into universities and everyday life. The University is quicker to censor and discipline Pro-Palestinian activism than to take a stance and confront fascism on campus.

As PSG, we have worked tirelessly with LUU Officers and partner societies to create Palestinian Culture Day within the Union’s Celebrating At-Risk Cultures series. This event was designed with Palestinian students to celebrate their culture, support their full sovereignty over their land, cultural resistance and heritage at a time when Palestinian people fight against genocide and dispossession. At a time where the right to education for students in Gaza is threatened by University inaction, this Culture Day has provided us a platform to amplify and spotlight Palestinian academics, artists and filmmakers.

We demand University of Leeds and Leeds University Union to take immediate action against Islamophobia and far-right hate on campus, and to establish a concrete plan to address Islamophobia and anti-Arab ideology. Currently, there are no material actions the University of Leeds has taken. The rise of Islamophobia is not a side issue – it is a direct threat to our community, our safety, and our right to exist on this campus without fear.

We will continue to celebrate Palestinian culture and stand against racism, islamophobia, antisemitism, and all forms of chauvinism. But words are not enough: we demand investment, protection, and concrete action. To all students, PSG stands with you and tirelessly advocates for Palestinians and allies on campus. If you are a student and have been victim to an act of racial harassment for your identity as a Palestinian or your activism for Palestinians, please do get in touch with us for advice or support. You can also report the incident anonymously through the Report & Support site at reportandsupport.leeds.ac.uk.

