Memories of a favourite childhood film, the smell of my grandparents’ house, runs in old tights, and a room littered with postcards and letters. I am a sentimentalist. Once remembering the shy eight-year-old girl who thought her emo older sister was the coolest; I dreamt of the day I could wear platforms and eyeliner. Naturally, as soon as My Chemical Romance announced two nights at Wembley Stadium, I knew it was my lawful duty to secure those tickets. The band which inspired years of pop-punk and alt-rock indoctrination had forged a connection between my older sister and I and catalysed the tender affection which music provides. If any band could take me back to my childhood, My Chemical Romance dominates the list. After a tedious hour in ticket queues, a phone thrown across the room, and an incredibly resolute boyfriend, six tickets were secured. Despite both mine and my family’s absolute elation at winning the ticket war, I could not help but notice how an entire nation was reduced to London. Yet, this was not an isolated incident. From Radiohead’s London shows this coming November, to LCD Soundsystem’s residency in Brixton. MCR are not the only perpetrators of the London-centric music narrative. The question nagged at me: When will my favourite bands stop treating London as the entirety of the UK?

It is no secret the UK’s music scene is suffering. Grassroot venues constantly verge on closure, arts funding is irregular if existent, and ticket prices are extortionate. Gigs have become increasingly inaccessible in the post-COVID economic landscape. Further accentuated by more London-centred tours, fans are expected to travel hundreds of miles, pay inflated travel fares and book overpriced accommodation. Meanwhile, regional venues are left to starve. The iconic Leadmill in Sheffield, Old Red in Leeds and Retro in Manchester are only a few examples of northern closures. Other venues like Cosmic Slop, a Leeds venue supporting MAP charity, and my very own local, The Ferret in Preston, teeter on extinction. Music is the heart of community, a place for connection. Where do we find solace if not in the sanctuary of local venues? Apparently, London.

This is not to dismiss the determination of grassroots music. Sounds born in garages, genres expanded within classrooms, and first gigs played in sticky floored locals. The North pulsates with the buzz of independence. A culture which cannot and will not be pacified, the persistence of community is what enables its survival. From open mic nights to collective organisations, the grassroots scene is simply villagers working for their village. Although this work does not go unnoticed within the music scene, the space for our community seems to shrink every year. With concert giants monopolising the industry, stadium tours are pushed with dynamic pricing, and resale markets are littered with scammers and bots. It seems like fans are pushed out of a scene which only thrives because of our existence.

Two months after my ticket debacle, I opened Instagram to find that My Chemical Romance had announced both a show at Liverpool Anfield and Glasgow Bellahouston. Whilst it was at least nice to see the band finally acknowledge the UK past London, my frustrations towards missing out on the Liverpool show was raw. The entirety of the UK was reduced to fit into Wembley Stadium, only to later be absolved by two measly shows for a band with over 18 million monthly listeners. Tours are not completely dictated by management and touring companies, big artists retain agency over touring schedules. The damage to our bank accounts had already been done, but could artists implement better planning to prevent this in the future? Should we hope and pray artists grace us with their presence outside of London? Do we continue paying extortionate fees for tickets and travel? Or maybe, with better planning and accessible venues, fans up North would have better opportunities to experience what they love.

Whilst I have asked a lot of questions about the current state of our music industry, I do not know the solution. I do not know how we navigate an increasingly hostile and inaccessible scene. But I do know that our continued support for independent venues keeps the heart of local music scenes beating. I do know that we should all get involved with independent arts and community organisation. I do know that we should also be able to watch our favourite big bands live. And I do know that next July I will be on my way to London, sporting heavy eyeliner and platform shoes.

Words by Evie McCann