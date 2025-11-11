Is Someone’s Trash Truly Another Person’s Treasure?

Image Credit: The State Press

As the years come and go, so do trends, but more recently there has been the arrival of one such trend that hasn’t seemed to step out of the spotlight and won’t for a while to come. The second-hand clothing renaissance has arrived. Vinted, Depop, Charity shops all being our new best friend and opening our eyes to a whole new way of styling. Being able to repurpose items that once called the back of a wardrobe home is truly an insightful thing. Fresh eyes being able to understand the value that clothes could have and allowing them to fulfil a new purpose in life when others couldn’t. It can really show how our society has such a varied sense of style and creation, and we cannot wait to see how these amazing deals create fabulous fits.

It was only a few years ago that I can vividly remember telling myself that there is no way I would ever buy and wear low rise jeans. Fast forward to today in 2025 and I refuse to wear any other style. I don’t know about anyone else, but this revitalisation of past fashion has ultimately created a new sense of appreciation for reusing and repurposing old items. People raiding their closets in search of that one perfect chunky belt that just completes any and every look or that one specific micro skirt that covers virtually nothing yet paired with some knee-high boots would be the showstopper for any event. Vintage is the latest craze, and we all can’t get enough. I don’t know about anyone else, but this is a trend I think we should all hop on to bring life back into our clothes – why mourn the days of the velour tracksuits when you could go and grab yours right now.

Leeds seems to definitely have been inspired to contribute to this second-hand renaissance, with vintage pop ups being found almost everywhere. Some noticeable ones include ones on the Uni of Leeds campus but also places such as the Blue Rinse in the Merrion Centre alongside typical charity shops. You can find hidden gems for small prices. Fashionable, sustainable and even charitable, what’s not to love!

Albeit, thrifting gaining popularity has created major inspiration for individuals to stop buying new, but it has also become inaccessible for the working class. Prices are rising due to demand, making it more expensive to purchase second-hand clothes. Charity shops are now filled with fast-fashion and lower quality items, and individuals have turned thrifting into their own source of income to create profits. So, are individuals actually using this trend to benefit themselves over helping society?

There is of course the amazing fact that we get to help the environment one step at a time. The world as we know it is suffering and with the result of the fast-fashion epidemic, it is only getting worse. Our society has become obsessed with the need for an easy life, whether that’s driving a car 2 minutes down the road or buying a single-use plastic water bottle every time you forget your reusable one. It may not seem like the end of the world, but with even more fossil fuels being burned to create little tops that will be worn once, everything you do adds up. Why buy new when out there could be the same piece that’s never been worn and for a complete steal. Benefits you, the seller and the world all in one go.

So, I’m going to leave you with one thought. When your next paycheck comes through and you think of splurging it, before you do I challenge you to step out of your comfort zone and try something you would never have before. Walk into that charity shop and who knows the perfect piece may be there waiting for you without you even realising.

Words by Molly Holmes