Live At Leeds In The City: Emma-Jane’s Can’t-Miss List

Live at Leeds in the City, the annual one-day event hosted across your favourite venues in Leeds, think Brudes, Hyde Park Book Club, Oporto, Belgrave, Headrow House and more. This is my guide to the bands and acts that you should be looking out for. Save the date and grab your tickets, 15th of November 2025, see you there!

Adult DVD

Representing Leeds, we have our very own six-piece, Adult DVD. Think indie-rock mixed with acid-house, they are a dance-rock band who turn any venue into an eclectic haven. Building a name for themselves at our favourite locations like Brudenell Social Club and Belgrave Music Hall, Adult DVD clearly values their Leeds roots. So naturally, I will be looking out for them at LAL in the City. Their most recent EP ‘Next Day Shipping’ is a modernistic take on the 80s synth-pop instrumental. With incredible rock-style rave tunes, you do not want to miss the chance to boogie during their set.

The Rolling People

This won’t be the first time I’ve seen TRP, certainly not the last either. Stockport’s very own are turning heads in the indie-rock scene. Selling out their hometown headline gig at the O2 Ritz in Manchester last year, they have captivated mega crowds at Tramline Festival and Isle of White Fest. They are professionals at building an authentic crowd connection (genuinely being in the crowd at their O2 Ritz’s gig was insane, there was so much going on). The bass, drums, and guitars all work alongside each other to elevate frontman Charlie McNichol’s striking voice. They have put their name on the map and are only moving up, turning into the powerhouse of the North-West.

Leonie Biney

Let’s shift the tone with some acoustic guitar melodies, introducing Leonie Biney. With over 3 million streams, her 2024 EP ‘It Could Have Been Nice’ is such a poignant piece of art filled with emotion. Influenced by artists such as Beabadoobee and Rachel Chinouriri, Biney sings songs of love and the hurt that comes with it over an orchestral instrumental backing. With most of her demos being recorded in her bedroom, she is now taking the stage at Live at Leeds in the City!

KEYSIDE

Another band I’ve seen before, Keyside, Liverpool’s very own four-piece are heavily influenced by bands like The La’s, The Smiths, Blossoms, all our favourites! ‘Michael (What’s Your Call)’ is their most recent EP, filled with jangle-pop instrumentals yet Dan Parker’s voice truly helps build the song with the raw and real emotion behind it. With more than 38,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, after their set at, you might become one of them.

Annie-Dog

Representing the Irish again, we have Dublin’s newcomer, Annie-Dog. With influences like Imogen Heap, Pinkpantheress and Grimes, her music delves into the world of cyber-pop, creating atmospheric melodies with a hyper twist. Her most recent EP ‘15’ mixes eclectic dance music with brilliant storytelling lyrics, there is so much to unpack, so much texture. With her plethora of songs, I assure you, there will be something that turns your head (headphones recommended for the listening experience). Why not give her a listen and make your way to LAL in the City for a little more!



Have I convinced you? I hope I have. So, with that, as they say, who will you discover next?

Words by Emma-Jane Bennett