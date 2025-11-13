Leeds City Council scraps proposal for Leeds Park and Ride facility

The Leeds city councils have dropped plans for a new park and ride facility on Harrogate road.

On 3 November, plans to create ‘parking up to 500 cars and a single-storey bus terminus building’ located at Alwoodley Gates off Harrogate Road, was officially withdrawn.

The project was announced as part of the Leeds Public Transport Improvement Programme for 2017-2022. It was expected that Leeds City Council would find ways of being able to fund it. The council said:

“it was paused late in the programme due to funding being prioritised for other schemes and slow public transport recovery post-pandemic.”

They added:

“a number of environmental surveys required to support the application have expired, necessitating that the application be withdrawn.”

The proposal was popular as it aimed to create ease for commuters traveling to Leeds from Harrogate and along the A61. It planned to help reduce traffic congestion through reducing the amount of cars on the road.

Although the plan has now been officially withdrawn, the council has claimed that they will still be ambitious in seeking other sources of funding to reboot this project.

Some local stakeholders expressed mixed opinions on the decision. Some transport campaigners were in full support of the measures. Nevertheless, to some, these concerns lacked focus on the problem of the withdrawal of this plan.

One resident commented:

“Leeds needs a proper transport system. This solves very little. All gone very silent on the Tram system. Leeds is the only major city in Europe to not have trams.”

And another frustratingly commented:

“Build the… tram you cowards!.”

Across Leeds there are other park ride sites such as ones at Temple Green, Elland Road and Stourton. As the project will not go ahead, there will continue to be only three park and ride sites in Leeds with free parking and direct city centre bus links creating frustration amongst locals.

Meanwhile, the council has stated that there will be more observant towards funding opportunities, helping the development and aspiration for the Alwoodley location.