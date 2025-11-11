Wetherspoons applies for removal of Otley Run ban

JD Wetherspoons has sparked controversy over its recent application to lift the ban on serving customers on the Otley Run at the Golden Beam in Headingley.

The condition to not serve anyone on the famous pub crawl was first put into place when the pub opened in 2021, following consultation between local councillors and the chain.

The application could affect many students taking part in the Otley Run, as well as other pubgoers and residents around Headingley.

Following the temporary licences given to the chain, which gave the Golden Beam permission to serve pub crawlers on the Otley Run for five consecutive Saturdays in September and early October this year, JD Wetherspoons applied for the condition stopping it from serving Otley Run customers to be removed earlier this week.

It has denied timing this temporary permission with the start of the university year.

In response to criticism of the application, a JD Wetherspoons spokesperson said:

“It is hoped that allowing well-behaved Otley Run participants to use the Golden Beam facilities will improve, rather than detract from, anti-social behaviour in the area.”

The chain previously applied to have the Otley Run ban lifted in 2024 after a similar stint of temporary permission provided for last November, however decided against it due to local backlash.

Leeds City Council stated at the time that venues may apply for up to 15 event notices per year.

As was the case last year, locals’ concern over the application, largely on the back of wider concern over anti-social behaviour tied to the Otley Run, has persisted.

One student at the University of Leeds commented on the issue, saying:

“The Golden Beam is a large Wetherspoons pub that could easily fit many Otley Runners. However, while the space has potential for Otley Runners, it is also a popular spot for a relaxed drink and is even used by students as a study spot on weekends.”

Secondly, another student said:

“The Wetherspoons pub would be a great addition for the Otley Run as it offers cheap drinks which contrasts the steep Saturday prices along the pub crawl. However, because of the cheap alcohol, I think the pub would become very popular and potentially overrun on a Saturday”.

Headingley and Hyde Park councillor Abdul Hannan told BBC Radio Leeds about his concerns:

“Wetherspoons is a community pub, we hoped they would continue with that, but it looks like they are going to undo everything they promised us in 2020.”

Hannan went on to say that, “residents have reported assaults, fights and sexual harassment,” and that he believed the chain used the trial runs to “test the waters” on serving Otley Runners.

Hannan and fellow councillor Jonathan Pryor have also asked the local community for feedback on the application.

The councillors noted that they had received fewer than five local complaints during the five Saturdays that the Golden Beam opened to the Otley Run, but also “no contact from people in support.”

Last year, Pryor said that the trial runs were timed “on key dates when big events are on”, and had mooted that he’d “imagine Wetherspoons would save one for freshers week”.

One of the concerns, however, raised at the time was that some were frequenting the pub because it was one of the few in the area that did not participate in the Otley Run.

A JD Wetherspoons spokesperson has stated that the Golden Beam has introduced measures to maintain good behaviour, claiming that the pub had CCTV throughout the premises, no music, plenty of seating and toilet facilities for increased footfall, and food available until 10pm or 11pm all week.

They added that “the measures used to encourage good behaviour have been included in the variation application and will form conditions on the licence if it is granted,” and that they would “work with neighbours and other local stakeholders during the application’s consultation period to answer any questions they may have.”

The chain had previously been praised by councillor Jonathan Pryor for running an open public meeting in June 2024 on its plans.

There have been wider calls for more policing and control over the Otley Run, which now stretches across 19 pubs from Far Headingley through Hyde Park into the edge of Leeds city centre, in recent months.

In particular, locals’ hesitancy towards the Otley Run have grown following the arrest of a man after he attacked two other people in a crossbow attack last April.

A consultation on JD Wetherspoons’ proposal is open until Friday 21 November, meaning that students still have time to have their say on the proposal.