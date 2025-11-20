Preview: Repercussion Festival Returns to The Warehouse Project 13.12.2025

13.12.2025. Repercussion returns to Depot Mayfield, home of the iconic Warehouse Project, for another packed evening-to-night schedule of alternative and electronic music. Ranging from the 90s rave legends, Underworld, to the newfound greatness of acts like Shanti Celeste and Silva Bumpa, this Warehouse Project line-up sets itself up to be one of the best (and sweatiest) yet.

Warehouse Project

Since its inception in 2006, the Warehouse Project has been drawing electronic music fans from all over the UK to Manchester. The club is renowned for hosting both acclaimed artists, including Aphex Twin and The Prodigy, as well as upcoming underground talent. Warehouse Project’s seasonal run from September to December, combined with frequent student tickets, makes it the perfect night out for those at university. Repercussion tickets stand at £59.40 for standard and student tickets at £43.35, selling fast. Music begins at 6pm and ends at 4am, so if you’re committed, the £49.50 early entry ticket is the steal of the century. The immersive atmosphere of WHP is truly unmatched; boasting 5 different rooms of music, you can get into your groove at the smaller Archive stage, or get lost in the crowds at the Depot. If you’re chasing that euphoric festival feeling on these dark winter days, then look no further.

Repercussion Headliners

Expect an intense, euphoric headline set from techno legends Underworld. It’s nearly thirty years since Trainspotting sent ‘Born Slippy’ stratospheric, but Karl Hyde and Rick Smith still dance like they are in their twenties. Their now-extensive back catalogue works to their favour, with live sets incorporating new blends and remixes alongside classic rave tracks.

Floating Points will have you feeling like you’re really floating. His live sets are fluid and dynamic, riding the waves of intricate, subtle deep house.

Another staple in vibrant electronica, Caribou ranges between genres, sounds, effects, and sonic experiments – all in keeping with the sense of fun that is curated at their live shows. I was lucky enough to catch them in February and, having been a fan for a while, was still reasonably in the dark about what to expect. It’s safe to say that the level of colour, euphoria, liberated dancing, and genuine enjoyment of the music was beyond what I had in mind. Frontman Dan Snaith has a way of imbuing the tracks with warmth, even if delving into moodier sounds, like on recent collaboration ‘Facilita’ with Fred again… and Menor Teteu. I would advise not missing this one.

Both Floating Points and Caribou are playing individual live sets, but it’s worth staying up for their back-to-back (with Caribou under his Daphni alias) at 2am, closing out the festival in the Depot main room.

Alongside the headliners are an exciting lineup of names pushing forward the electronic music scene. Job Jobse, Joy Orbison and SHERELLE are certain to provide expansive, high-energy sets. The b2b sets at Depot and Concourse will also make for a dynamic night, especially Call Super b2b Shanti Celeste – expect a vibrant, experimental mix. The archive stage’s lineup is also set up for seamless sets, including names such as Camille Doe, Silva Bumpa and Main Phase.

WHP are passionate about showing off local culture, and Repercussion is no exception. Manchester’s home-grown CROP radio will be taking over the Star and Garter stage, showcasing the city’s own upcoming talents. Get yourself down to this room and reap the benefits of being able to boast that you saw the next big names before they blew up. Downstairs from this stage, you will find the Repercussion market, where you can browse handpicked records from Manchester’s Eastern Bloc Records, or have a look through a selection of streetwear and vintage items from Suzy Loves Milo.

See the full line-up and timings here, and get your Repercussion tickets here. Or if you can’t make it this time, check out other upcoming music and arts events at Depot Mayfield.

Words by Francesca Lynes, Rowan Morrow, and Mariella Patel.