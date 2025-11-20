Spotify’s DJ Matched Me With a Jazz Band, and It Was a Perfect Date : Azamiah live at the Hyde Park Book Club

A gig at Hyde Park Book Club is never a disappointment. I was especially excited when I saw the line up of an array of underground alternative artists and to my surprise I was astounded when I actually knew one of the upcoming bands. The book club being a hub for local, up and coming artists is an amazing way to discover your new favourite sounds. I recalled the band ‘Azamiah’ from the October calendar in my head but only in the sounds of Spotify DJ. His American, friendly, laid back voice echoing in my head repeating AZAMIAH. To my confusion I eventually realised that Spotify DJ had blessed my ears with this magnificent band who I’d discovered last year and had been a fan of ever since. I bought my ticket immediately.



The long awaited day finally arrived. It had been a stressful day of lectures and seminars and what I truly needed was a jazz band full of nostalgic and new sounds at my favourite venue in Leeds, I couldn’t wait. First up was the support act Izzy Tucker who I unfortunately missed by being too encapsulated in the as always wonderful essence of the book club drinking my favourite damm lemon and winding down with my friends. Afterwards I gave her a listen and loved her chilled voice with a beautiful melody, and I’ll be sure to catch her next performance.



We decided to head down into the basement where a calming and lovely atmosphere was brewing. I looked around me and my friend and we were surrounded by people chatting who were full of anticipation when suddenly the 4 person Glasgow based collective stood behind me in the crowd, and walked onto the stage oozing with coolness. I felt a sense of being star struck realising that the band had come from behind me and their effortless strut onto the stage created a very soothing environment. They set up their eclectic range of instruments being a mixing set, synth, drums, and keyboard. The lead singer India Blue welcomed us into their presence and their set began. I was

mesmerised. Every song was so beautifully played with such passion, and I was instantly at ease after a long day; reminding me how I feel every time I listen to Azamiah in my bedroom.



Each song was introduced with India’s explanation of the personal meaning of the song to herself and the band. Her articulate words encapsulated me. As well as going to watch a live jazz band perform we also watched a poet. Her use of words were so vulnerable it made the songs ever so more meaningful to be listening to and these moments allowed the crowd to connect personally with the band; creating a truly beautiful atmosphere to be in. My favourite anecdote was her telling us about how she went to the highlands in Scotland with her friend with no phones or technology and chose to live in the moment whilst they were in company with the most extraordinary nature. It felt like talking to a friend, her words were so inspiring and it made me want to do something similar to her.



Collectively, the crowd loved every song and every member of the audience found a different meaning/reaction. A couple at the front were intimately dancing and they didn’t care how they looked, they were just enjoying the music and the moment they were in, which was also a pleasure to see such free and effortless dance moves. As a crowd, we all swayed as we heard a range of cacophonies of sounds of all the instruments in the ensemble. The instruments all worked together so well and hearing some of my most cherished songs of the band was such an enjoyable experience.



I loved how the band collaborated with each other, including unique sounds with that being a melody on the synth or an insanely impressive bass guitar solo, all were aesthetically pleasing to my ears. My favourite moment of the performance was definitely the bass solo during my favourite song ‘Night Woman’ from their first album. I thought a solo on bass was genuinely impossible to have such impact, but it had such volume and passion, the crowd were cheering and jumping up and down and I’ve never seen this done before at a chill jazz concert, I was blown away.



Overall I had such a wonderful time watching Azamiah perform their new EP. Their musical talent is unmatched and it was a joy to be in their presence watching the bandmates gel so well together creating a really special environment in the beloved basement of Hyde Park Book Club. Go and check out their new EP and take this as a sign to listen to your Spotify DJ more. Maybe AI might have some useful suggestions…

Words by Sasha Medovnikov.