When the Map Hasn’t Updated Yet: Moving Between Zones

Have you ever felt like you have lived through three versions of yourself in one day, just for different occasions? There’s the classroom version of us, alert and articulate; the social one, fun and at ease; and the unfiltered self that finally gets to show up when the day ends. There are so many places that quietly ask us to adapt and perform in life. We constantly move between these zones and shape-shift to meet expectations.

Yet, what happens when those zones overlap? When you pass a group of old course mates in the library, when you walk into a society meeting you haven’t been to since last semester and suddenly forget how to act like you are a part of them, when you bump into someone who remembers you from a version of yourself you’ve since outgrown? For a moment, your thoughts are frozen, and you pause. You smile, maybe wave, but there’s a flicker of internal panic, a question to yourself – “Do they still see me as who I was?”

The discomfort of seeing a season one character appearing in season five actually has a name: identity dissonance. It is what happens when the world remembers an older version of you that you’ve already outgrown. And for those who are socially anxious, it amplifies the fear of being seen in a way they no longer recognise.

Yet, it’s not the end of the world when this happens to you. There are gentle ways to move through these zones.

Pause before performing

When you feel that rush of self-consciousness, take a breath. You don’t owe the world an updated version of you on demand.

Create your own anchor points

Maybe it’s journaling during your break, joining a society where curiosity matters more than confidence, or carrying something small that reminds you of continuity – a bracelet, playlist, a scent. These things tether you to yourself when everything else feels like a costume change.

Reframe the question

Instead of wondering, “Do I belong here?”, ask, “What am I learning from being here now?” Nothing is permanent, and sometimes being present is the simplest way to find joy and peace, even in transition.

And most importantly, give yourself credit for noticing the dissonance at all! The moment you recognise that you’ve stepped into a new zone, you’re already growing. We’re all learning how to live between versions of ourselves – past and present, from one place to another… The beauty of it is that each zone, awkward as it may feel, is the exact space where we grow as we dare to keep moving anyway.

Words by Jacqueline Wong