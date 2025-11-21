86 Sexual Offences Reported in Headingley and Hyde Park This Year

Following a series of assaults reported in Hyde Park, The Gryphon submitted a Freedom of Information request to West Yorkshire Police to investigate the scale of the issue in the area

The figures show that 107 sexual offences were recorded in 2024 across Hyde Park and Headingley. Of the 108 victims identified, 86 were women – 79% of all victims – and 23 were men. So far in 2025, police have recorded 94 sexual offences involving 91 victims. Women accounted for 71 victims – 77% of cases – while 17 victims were men. Although men and boys are affected by sexual violence, the data indicates that women and girls remain disproportionately targeted.

Age-specific data illustrates student vulnerability. In 2024, 47 victims were aged 18–24, representing 44% of that year’s total. Police confirmed this same age group also accounts for the highest number of victims in 2025.

SASHA (Students Against Sexual Harassment and Assault), a student-led organisation at the University of Leeds said that:

“These figures reflect what students in Leeds have been saying for years. Sexual violence isn’t an isolated incident; it’s part of a wider culture that enables harm.”

They added that students, particularly women, continue to carry the burden of staying safe:

“Students have repeatedly asked for simple measures, like better lighting in Woodhouse Moor, yet the burden is still placed on us, especially women and marginalised students, to keep ourselves safe.”

Leeds Police said they are working closely with partners to raise awareness of the Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) strategy. More than 2,200 officers have received specialist training across four strands – prepare, protect, pursue, and prevent – aimed at improving reporting and response to sexual violence. These officers also engage directly with universities to explain reporting pathways and the stages of a police investigation.

Police emphasised that they “recognise all victims as individuals and tailor our response to their needs” and remain “committed to creating an environment where women and girls can feel safe, and free from harm, fear and harassment.”

SASHA’s president argued that structural change is still urgently needed:

“We need meaningful, preventative action, not more responsibility shifted onto victims. There is a strong student community for survivors and allies, and groups like SASHA are here to support and advocate for them. But lasting change requires universities, police and local partners to work proactively and transparently to address the root causes of this violence.”

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin reiterated her commitment to tackling gendered violence, stating: “Ensuring the safety of women and girls is a key pledge of mine,” and emphasised the importance of “working together” to address the disproportionate harm experienced by women and girls in the region.