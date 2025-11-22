First Blank Street store opens in Leeds City Centre 

Leeds is now home to one of the world’s most viral coffee shop chains, Blank Street, with the opening of its 49th UK store on Albion Street.

With doors set to officially open to the general public on Saturday, 22nd of November.

Blank Street has built its reputation from its matcha. The store arrives just in time for Leeds matcha and coffee lovers to try the new Winter menu which consists of the Blondie Matcha, Espresso Martini Latte and an Earl Grey Matcha, the public of Leeds are able to

A key part of Blank Street’s further appeal is the option for customers to enjoy their drink with oat milk at no additional cost – proving optimal for students.

On Thursday 20th of November, The Gryphon were invited to their exclusive press release. One of our News Editors, Charlotte, got the opportunity to experience the new store.

The star of the winter menu was the Blondie Latte – a blend of caramel notes, cookie butter and a hint of miso for a unique decadent taste – which is also available as a matcha version.

For tea lovers, The Earl Grey Matcha stood out as a sophisticated take on their classic matcha. Pairing perfectly with these drinks was the sea salt and milk chocolate cookie.

Blank Street’s chosen local supplier of baked goods is Leeds very own Laynes cafe.

The Albion street store combines the original listed features of the building with the familiar Blank Street aesthetic fans expect. Albeit this Leeds location is unique in its most experiential design to date.

The ground floor houses a drinks station with pouring counters for customers to watch their beverages being crafted.

Upstairs, the public can experience a serene atmosphere, with music, comfortable lounge seating – creating an immersive experience that expands beyond the drink itself.