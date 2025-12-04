The Dev Hynes Effect 

There is nothing unusual about liking multiple songs by the same artist. It’s one of the most common experiences for anyone who enjoys music. But this experience becomes a little weirder when you didn’t know it at first. When something about a track feels familiar, you look up its credits and are shocked to see one of your favourite artists worked on it. The subsequent genius.com deep dive into their music industry footprint is inevitable. This was my experience with Devonté Hynes, a multi-talent more commonly known under the name Blood Orange.

Many know Blood Orange from the recent internet popularity of his song ‘Champagne Coast’, despite being released over a decade ago on his debut album Coastal Grooves. The song’s late surge in popularity sums up the timeless resonance of his music. His synth-infused 80s style melodies combined with frequent vocal features give his work a worldly magic. Many of his songs feel like conversations you would hear between strangers whilst you’re drifting in and out of sleep on a late-night train. Hynes’ distinct sound can be heard in everything he has so much as breathed upon. Boasting six of his own studio albums under Blood Orange, and several more under previous project names (Test Icicles, Lightspeed Champion), Hynes’ solo discography speaks for itself. You can now understand why I was so surprised to find out how many songs by other artists he has helped bring to life. Today I will be counting down my top 5 favourites.

At 5 we have HAIM’s ‘You Never Knew’ off Something To Tell You (2017). Co-written by Hynes, the song maps a break up in which the speaker deals with a frustrating lack of closure. Lyrics like ‘I need to hear you say it’ and ‘Don’t keep me waiting’ are never met with a response. Their pensive and reminiscent feel contrast with the upbeat melodies of the song, which seem to fill the absent voice of the addressee and create their own closure for the speaker. The contrast between the lyrics and production are similar to Blood Orange’s own song ‘You’re Not Good Enough’. I wouldn’t be surprised if HAIM had this song in mind when they asked Hynes to write a moody breakup monologue with them.

Swimming LP (2018), Mac Miller. Image credit: @macmiller on Instagram

Coming in at number 4, we have Mac Miller’s ‘Self Care’ off his 2018 LP Swimming. The song speaks on struggle and resilience in the face of challenges, and through its washed-out synths finds a sense of acceptance within uncertainty. Hynes’ short interlude on the song, where he sings ‘Out on the road / I don’t see’ sounds like a manifestation of Miller’s subconscious fear, hiding underneath the woozy beat. The courage that Miller expresses on the track makes it so deeply sad to listen to following his passing. It certainly does justice to who he was as a musical talent and person.

LP1 (2014), FKA Twigs. Image credit: @fkatwigs on Instagram.

Podium time! At number 3 we have ‘Hours’ from FKA Twigs’ debut LP1 (2014). The song, which Hynes helped to both write and produce, describes being lost in the throes of an infatuation. Its hypnotic lyrics and layered production create a soundscape which is mind-bending. The song feels like the scene in the movie ‘Inception’ when the world completely folds into itself. In fact, the whole of LP1 feels like Twigs creating and destroying her own miniature world of weird and wonderful sounds. Christopher Nolan ought to get in touch.

Night Time, My Time (2013), Sky Ferreira. Image credit: @skyferreira on Instagram.

In second place we have Sky Ferreira’s ‘Everything is Embarrassing’, AKA the 2014 Tumblr girl anthem. This is the song which unlocked the door to the Devonté Hynes multiverse for me – its punchy synths and yearning lyrics give the song such a quintessentially Blood Orange feel that I was forced to look up its song credits. The track’s origin comes as no surprise – it was originally a demo of Hynes’ that he sent to Ferreira who then edited the lyrics and structure of the song. You can find Hynes’ demo on Soundcloud – it’s vocals are rougher and less edited, but personally I prefer it. Don’t get me wrong, Ferreira’s version is perfect for what it sets out to be, and there’s no way that Hynes’ version would’ve gone triple platinum on Tumblr, but there is a rawness to the demo that makes it a more emotional listen.

True (2012), Solange. Image credit: @milkcr8s on Instagram.

At number 1 we of course have Solange’s musical masterpiece ‘Losing You’, first released in 2012. Written and produced by Hynes, this is again a song which could fit perfectly into any Blood Orange album. The track sees Hynes’ production at its funkiest and most playful – its disjointed synth sounds contrast perfectly with Solange’s unceasing vocal. A personal favourite is the distorted bird squawk sample in the beat – its elements like this which make the soundscape so uniquely vivid and weirdly groovy. The music video provides perfect accompanying visual experience – shot in Cape Town, it features colourful suits and eccentric dance moves which fully realise the song’s quirky character.

It would be a disservice for me to end this list without spotlighting Blood Orange’s latest LP Essex Honey (2025), a must-listen for anyone searching for more of his signature sound. Based on his experience of growing up in England, the album sees Hynes occupying the liminal space between past and present in a beautifully tender way.

Words by Mariella Patel