Shop ‘Til The Planet Drops: The Black Friday Frenzy

Ruby May Britton highlights the hidden cost of the astronomical discounts on Black Friday.

Image Credit: Women’s Wear Daily

For me, the words ‘Black Friday’ connote many things, busy shopping centres, crowds of people and the words ‘LAST CHANCE’ in bold black lettering. Every November we are encouraged to run (not walk) to our nearest shopping centre in order to get our hands on these unmissable deals. Constant ads are plastered all over social media and consequently people are convinced into buying things they simply don’t need. If you’re considering flocking into town to participate in this event, here are some reasons as to why you should not.

1. The Cost Behind the ‘Bargain’

The fast-growing nature of consumerism is no doubt taking a toll on the environment. Take a moment to envision the excessive amount of plastic used to package your online shopping and the carbon emissions involved in shipping and production, is it worth the new outfit?

2. People Pay the Price

Behind every swipe of your card is a workforce of people being pushed beyond their limits.

There are thousands of employees across the world working in less than suitable conditions and not being compensated fairly, due to the mass overconsumption that comes with Black Friday they may experience long working hours to meet these demands.

3. You don’t need any more stuff!

It is estimated that 80% of items bought during Black Friday end up in landfill. This is because people are easily convinced by the latest microtrend showcased by Bershka or ASOS and click purchase without even thinking, resulting in these items likely being discarded within the next 2 years.

If you’re still not sure as to whether you should participate, then I’ll leave you with this: we currently have enough clothes on the planet for the next 6 generations. So, take a moment, breathe, and really think to yourself, Do I actually need to add to my already overflowing wardrobe? Instead consider getting together with family and friends this Friday 28th November, avoid the crowds and think more sustainably. Try shopping second-hand, repairing clothes you already have or supporting small businesses to scratch that shopping itch.

Words by Ruby May Britton