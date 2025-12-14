Lambrini Girls Live Review: Punk, Pride, and Pure Chaos

The Lambrini Girls put on one hell of a show last week at Project House in Leeds, one that the audience surely won’t forget. This politically passionate punk band has made sure that the genre is most definitely not dead. Through their powerful lyrics and unmistakable energy, they perfectly balanced chaos with a sense of security for the concert-goers. The performance was centred around the safety and well-being of others, whilst simultaneously encapsulating unmatchable energy throughout the crowd, with the lead singer, Phoebe Lunny’s demand for mosh pits throughout the show.

The Brighton-based punk duo have been together since 2019, but have recently toured the UK to celebrate their new album, Who Let the Dogs Out (2025). The focus of the evening, however, was not on the album but instead, the reason why the band began in the first place: to make a change in the safety of the music industry. Lunny asks the crowd, “Are you fucking angry about that Leeds?” when referring to the ongoing issue of sexual assault within the music scene. The band has continuously used their platform to speak out about this issue, particularly through their lyricism in songs such as ‘Boys in the Band’, which confronts the power imbalance between men and women in the industry. Behind Lunny’s fiery first appearance, however, is a clear set of welcoming intentions. She met the crowd with a loud “Did you come to a punk show? Do you wanna see some mosh pits? Do you wanna have some fucking fun?”, and the crowd positively roared in unison, excited for what was about to happen next. This was shortly followed by a simple question: “What do we do if somebody falls down in a moshpit?” to which the crowd yelled back, “Pick them back up!” To encourage the participation of the entire crowd, Lunny joined us beneath the stage, outspreading her arms and striding up and down the space she had created to initiate one of the largest walls of death I have ever seen in a venue so small. The diversity of the audience also deserves a mention, as there were people as young as 18, as old as 70 and everyone in between. She asked, “I would like you to put your hand up if you identify as queer, and we’re all going to get to know each other now”, creating an atmosphere of belonging and acceptance in a safe space for all to have fun, no matter their differences, whilst unifying the crowd to enjoy the evening alongside the band.

Image Credit: Emilia Fennell

Momentum built quickly through a setlist designed to keep the room in constant motion. Tracks such as ‘Help Me I’m Gay’ and ‘Cuntology 101’ (an obvious crowd favourite) were met with excited sing-alongs and relentless moshing. The crowd kept up the energy throughout the entire show, shouting back Lunny’s lyrics with a shared understanding of anger and release during such relatable songs. Arguably though, the most memorable moment of the evening touched on the importance of activism:

“It’s one thing to care, it’s another thing to take action on it. So, if you have empathy, go to the streets, protest, write to your MP because the only people that can fix it are us… are you with us Leeds? Being a political band, singing political songs, we have to address the biggest political issue that we have all seen in our lifetimes, which is the genocide occurring in Palestine. And again, our government don’t give a fuck because it costs them money, so it comes down to us to boycott. I think that this goes without saying that if there is anyone in this room who does not want to free Palestine, get the fuck out of our show.”

With the Palestinian flag in the background of their visuals, and the distinct ‘Fuck Reform’ chant started by the audience, it was clear that the room was full of passion and people who want to make a change. The Lambrini Girls have used their platform to educate others on their controversial political stance, just as punk always has done. The drummer, Misha Phillips, also took a moment to comment on how their shows are always a safe space for all transgender, non-binary, and intersex people at their shows. In a genre built on rebellion, Lambrini Girls have proven that punk in 2025 isn’t just loud – it’s communal, alive, and still very much needed in the music industry today.

Words by Katie Hawkins