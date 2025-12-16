Industrial Honesty with a Soulful Twist: Finn Forster in Interview

Northern lads with a guitar slung across their back, belting out hometown tunes, are a dime a dozen. Many come and many go, but every now and then, there is a shimmering star that beams out from the black. The latest of these destined for stardom very well could be Finn Forster. A rich bravado voice that packs a punch as he chants the stories of his Northern roots, Forster is a special talent who feels destined to perform on the biggest of stages. Throughout 2025, he’s had that chance, joining Stereophonics on tour numerous times. Ahead of his support slot for the Welsh icons in Sheffield, I had the chance to chat with him and learn about what got Finn Forster to where he is, and where he’ll be going in 2026.

How would you describe your sound in three words?

“Industrial. It’s where I’m from, and storytelling about the Northeast of England, based on reality. Alternative in a way, as it’s kind of just its own thing as opposed to a genre, and I’d say soulful too. It’s all a balance of Northern grit, personal experience and the trials and tribulations of that, mixed with a bit of rock, country and soul in the vocals.”

You mentioned a little bit about your northern roots. I’m sure you’ve noticed, there’s a bit of a resurgence of the buzz around music in the north. Could you speak a bit more to your roots, and maybe how you feel about this buzz that’s coming out of the north right now?

“Yeah, I think it’s amazing! I was fortunate enough to attend the Mercury Prize [held in Newcastle this year] and see it firsthand, be amongst it all and be amongst that buzz as well as playing the fringe event. It’s an amazing time for me and for all the other artists, really, as well. It’s just such a pinnacular time to be an up-and-coming artist. But I’m glad that we’re kind of delving a little bit out of one city, and that’s exactly how it is in America. I feel like it should be the same in the United Kingdom, where you get different parts of the country showcasing different things in their own rights. So, it’s really, really exciting.”

We’re about an hour out from your set time. What’s the pre-match ritual for you?

“Me, I’ve been having a lot of manuka honey to the point where I literally look like Winnie the Pooh, and lots of green tea. If I’ve learned anything this year, it’s the more you can treat yourself as an athlete, the more you’ll be able to withstand very, very high-scale, consistent touring without any issues. I’m fortunate that I’m surrounded by the best bunch of people on tour and the likes of the Stereophonics, who are the best people to be around, in that sense as well. Everyone is very professional, and it’s been good to learn and see how it’s done at the highest level, and from people who’ve done it for longer than I’ve been alive.”

With these massive support slots for the Stereophonics near home soil, do you see it as just another set and take it in your stride? Or do you try and take in the occasion a bit more when it’s a bigger show?

“I definitely try and take it in a bit more. Of course, I think I try and better myself every single time I go on stage. I try and see about how I can do something, do everything better than the previous set. I’m really lucky this year that I’ve been out on so many tours, this is my third with Stereophonics. And it can be overwhelming to begin with, but you kind of get into the swing of things, realise you’re here to do a job, and you can kind of relax into it a little bit more and take it all in. So, I’ve finally kind of got the perfect balance where I’m just able to enjoy it, take it all in, but at the same time, just continue to keep trying to better myself every single show.”

Have you got to meet Kelly Jones and Co. much?

“Yeah, I bump into them occasionally backstage and stuff, and maybe in catering and things. They’re just the loveliest bunch of guys. If I’ve learned anything this year about long-term touring, it’s all very much about who you’re around, getting on with everyone. Not just Kelly and the guys, but the whole team has just made me feel incredibly well looked after, and I’ve been welcomed in with open arms.”

Dakota used to be the closer on a pub set list for you. Were there any other Stereophonics hits on that set list?

“I always did ‘Maybe Tomorrow’, ‘Local Boy in the Photograph’, ‘Indian Summer’, I did loads man, I think I can actually say at one point of my life in the very early days when I was just doing a lot of cover gigs and things and I wasn’t an artist or writing and stuff, it did cross my mind to maybe just be a cover artist, and I would have probably ended up playing a ton of stereophonic stuff, because I just played stuff I love. So, it’s an incredible, full-circle moment for me to be on the road with them, and it’s kind of just been a pinch me moment the whole year.”

Of course, you did start writing your own stuff. We’ve got ‘Pablo’ recently: Is that a continuation of what fans have come to expect, or is it something a little bit different?

“Pablo is definitely an evolution of me as an artist, my music, sonically, both in the production and songwriting. Its storytelling is still very much me, but it is a progression of where I’m at and where I’m going as an artist. It delves into a more contemporary sound sonically and serves as a bit of a stepping stone to avoid being confined in an indie sound, especially now that I’m really starting to come into my own as an artist and my own sound. Pablo is a showcase of that; it’s the first kind of step in a direction of truly being me as an artist.”

Following Pablo, is there anything else that fans can look forward to in 2026 from Finn Forster?

“I’ve got a major headline tour and then more music than ever before. I’ve spent a lot of my downtime this year in between touring, just making sure I get ahead on as much new music as possible. I’ve never really, ever done so much writing and demoing before, but it’s just to make sure I’ve got a giant catalogue of music to kind of really be selective with, and I’m going to start drip feeding that out a little bit as well to the fans and maybe getting a bit of a response before I make any kind of certain moves on anything. I’m super excited to showcase what I’ve been working on next year; it’s turning the dial up to the max in terms of where we’re heading.”

Finn’s honest and true demeanour shone through both in interviewing him, but especially once he stepped on stage. There’s a passion that is rife in his powerhouse vocals and genuine songwriting that make for a classy set, begging for a bolstered crowd. Big things are in store for him in 2026 and beyond, and I, for one, will be clamouring to be there for it.

Words by Daniel Brown