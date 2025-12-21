Supermoons & Superstars: Wolf Alice Live In Leeds

Good evening star-lovers, night sky appreciators, or even just everyday telescope fans. A full waxing supermoon hung over the Leeds sky on Friday 5th December, especially visible near Jupiter and the constellation Orion. Experts advised all grassroots astronomers to take advantage of such illuminated conditions for the chance to see the fleeting lunar maria or alphonsus craters.

Funnily enough, there was an absence of telescopes facing the Leeds sky that night – how odd! But everyone with any astronomical logic was gazing, hypnotised by the superstar event that was Wolf Alice headlining the First Direct Arena.

The crowd twinkled, but the band shone brighter still. Draped in gleaming star curtains, a decadent gossamer disco ball spinning high above and velvet curtains hanging either side, it felt like a moulin-rouge masterclass was about to go down.

Knuckled tight, giddy with excitement and a margarita hitting the bloodstream, I held one of my best friends close as we people watched the other tight knit groups of girls, starry-eyed couples, older groups of friends geared up for the whirlwind of a setlist to come.

By the time Ellie Roswell and her merry band of musicians placed a toe on stage, the entire arena was in an uproar, which only got louder still with the first chiming chords of ‘Thorns’, a standout number from their new album The Clearing (2025). The first launching few tracks all featured from this album, with leading single ‘Bloom Baby Bloom’ going down a hit – all the audience preprepared for what was many people’s first time hearing these tracks singing word for word. My personal favourite from the album ‘White Horses’ was a gleeful boogie wonderland, the disco lights reflecting on my outreached hands and the echoing bridge reverberating around the room. Room is a silly word I admit; for Wolf Alice’s first arena tour was a stellar example of a feverish, joyful bacchanalia (less murderous, and more empowering). But watching Wolf Alice reaching arena heights this year is uncontestedly deserved. Hard work has surely paid off for such a tight performance, with experience and influence under their belt and just simply oozing confidence.

Reaching back into their mighty catalogue ‘Formidable Cool’ made a cruising appearance, with ‘Bros’ following not long after for a moment of hand-holding, heart-beating nostalgia for everyone. A few crooning slower numbers let the crowd dissipate their fever ‘Safe From Heartbreak’ reminded us all of the wintery lonesome blues, but was ramped all the way back up with ‘Yuk Foo’ and ‘Play The Greatest Hits’ back to back. The signature red microphone came out with a howl, we awestruck watched Roswell on her rotating dance floor and wind-sweeping titanic-reminiscing industrial-powered fan had its spotlight moment.

‘Silk’ and ‘Giant Peach’ continued the waves of memory, calling back early albums and the band laughed as they recalled stories of their earlier performances, younger photos and excited grins lighting up the stage. Each anecdote was eaten alive, keeping the audience twisting tightly around their pinky finger. By the time the encore rolled around, Wolf Alice had me utterly convinced of their flawlessness. The highs of soul-tied girlhood and friendships, screaming rock, and soft waves of nostalgia made for a truly dreamy setlist, made only better by the last two tracks ‘Last Man On Earth’ and ‘Don’t Delete The Kisses’ winding down.

I stood there as my 15 year old self in a festival field, one of the earliest female fronted indie bands I’d seen, and at 21 I feel the same fondness. But more so is the raw energy, excitement and thrill of the night, we left chattering, hugging old friends in the crowd, singing as we left. Afterwards all anyone could do was repeat the glory of it, how the band were truly cemented as our superstars.