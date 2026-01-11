What Will Be The Hyde Park Hits of 2026?

Hannah Williams give us the run-down on what the cool kids of Leeds will be wearing this year.

Image Credit: Pinterest

Fashion was pretty delicious in 2025 – we had polka dots as far as the eye can see, the Hollister reinvention of hyper-feminine babydoll silhouettes, a mainstream comeback of low rise, and emphasis on intensive layering. But, what do we think 2026 will throw into the mix? Will popularized silhouettes, colours, and textures remain a while longer, be reimagined, or be completely abandoned? Will our trend cycles continue to change month after month, or will the capsule wardrobe propaganda have its effect? And which pop-culture icon will win over our hearts (and bank accounts) with their wardrobe this year?

Before I actually present my trend predictions for the year, I do want to emphasise that what’s ‘trending’ is becoming increasingly nuanced. While micro-trends are not quite as ridiculously widespread as 2020-2024, our trend cycles still move at lightning speed. All the while, algorithms create their own subcultures of styles, meaning it’s much easier to only engage with fashion trends which intrigue you or match your own wardrobe. To avoid simply presenting a list of things which I just want to be in mainstream fashion this year, I thought we could focus on Leeds fashion, that unique Hyde Park chic.

Firstly, I want to discuss the print of the year. Every year we have one: 2020 gave us cow print (and we gave it back, thankfully), 2021 was butterflies, for 2022 I would say stars, 2023 was bows, 2024 was leopard print, and 2025 had an abundance of polka dots. I think polka dots aren’t leaving that easily – they only came into trend cycles relatively recently, and are a timeless print which appeals to a real variety of styles and age groups. Recent hints at Spring 2026 runways suggest polka dots will still be running the show (no pun intended), which is getting no complaints from me.

However, I think that by Autumn, we will be onto the next: tartan. Just hear me out, because I definitely don’t mean kilts. But 1990s tartan? Now that’s a possibility. We know trends regularly obsess over a specific luxury designer brand/item (cough cough, Balenciaga City bag), and those who cannot attain it are offered trickled down, mass produced versions (cough cough, Bershka Worn Effect Bowling Bag). This year, I think it’ll be Burberry, naturally coming with its iconic tartan print, again echoing 1990s popular motifs. I expect September looks to be filled with Cher-style plaid skirts, casually decorated tartan handbags, and, of course, a flock of matching head accessories.

This may be wishful thinking, but I’m also predicting 1990s grunge for those more alternative: layered tees, a big old boot, atypically structured silhouettes, and most importantly, mess. Fashion is inherently political, and grunge has historically emerged during periods of economic anxiety. Where sharply tailored, conservative looks suggest possession of the power most people are frustrated by, I expect young people to rebel with anti-austerity, anti-aspiration dressing. This manifests in messy statement hair, the resurgence of newsboy caps (and sailor caps for those cooler than me), stud detailing, and of course, more tartan print.

Moving away from grunge, let’s discuss 2026’s denim of choice. I have been saying for years now that the skinny jean will make its revival, and I think this year might finally be the time I’m right. Don’t be alarmed, stay with me now! From barrelled baggy, to flared, to bootcut (no, they’re not the same), to straight-cut cigarette jeans, we’ve seen our jeans slowly get skinnier over the last couple years. We have also seen an obsession with the micro Ugg. I don’t think Newton hugely cared about footwear, but he did teach us the precedent that what comes up, must come back down. And having had low Uggs in for so long, I believe high Uggs will resurge once more. Current increasingly popular footwear – knee-high boots, platform sneakers, fringed jackboots – all point to one thing: a skinny jean, one which lets the shoe stand out. And with skinny jeans inevitably comes 2012 messy-chic fashion: long statement necklaces, Serena Van Der Woodson hair, blazers galore, and itty-bitty fashion scarves. Personally, I love this and will be bringing it back, even if I must do it alone! That being said, let’s leave the faux moustaches at home this time…

Finally, I believe the coquette inspired hyper-feminine fashion of 2025 will prevail. As Pinterest put it, we will be “Laced Up”, with lace details sneaking their way into the unlikeliest of accessories. Expect lace socks under kitten heels, lace-lined shorts peeking out of a jean, lace nail patterns, and definitely frilly hair decorations. Following this stylistic vibe, I expect side parts; while a messier side part has circled alternative fashions already in 2024-25, I think we’ll see growing popularity in clean girl equivalents – perhaps a slick-back bun side parted. Lastly, I also think the ever-chic evening clutch will return – after all, why give women’s clothes pockets when we can instead make another hugely impractical bag fashionable? At least, if they do swing back around, you can Air Tag your beaded clutch this time.

So, that’s a wrap for my justifiable predictions. I’m anxiously awaiting seeing everyone’s back-to-school outfits around Hyde Park… let’s make 2026 another year of unique, whimsical, colourful fashion!

Words by Hannah Williams