The Golden (and Rusted) Looks of the Golden Globes 2026

Jess Cooper reviews the red carpet looks from the 2026 Golden Globes Awards.

Image Credit: CNN

Now, I can’t quite remember the last time that anyone was talking about the Golden Globes at all. As awards season creeps upon us, the television and film industry award ceremony used to fly well under the radar, occasionally providing us all with a viral internet meme or two. But 2026 seemed to have marked a shift for the event, and the internet seemed to explode overnight with clips, videos and comments – especially around the red-carpet outfits. With Ariana Grande finally returning to her truest form with fake tan and a brown ponytail on show whilst styled in custom Vivienne Westwood, Jonathan Anderson’s Dior proving controversial on Hamnet actress Jessie Buckley and Teyana Taylor stealing the show in custom Schiaparelli, it is clear that this awards season, designers are not playing around.



Image Credit: Harper’s Bazaar

Zoe Kravitz looked elegant in an understated Saint Laurent peach slip dress with a cream lace trim, clearly angling for a more bohemian and minimalist look. On a carpet full of extravagant pieces, Kravitz stood out for leaning into a natural but delicate style. On the opposite end of the spectrum, we have Miley Cyrus, who was also styled in Saint Laurent, but in a very different flavour of Saint Laurent. In a black sequined gown that had pleated bow-style collarbone feature, Cyrus brought her signature bold personality to the red-carpet, with the dress accessorised with black sunglasses and a silver chain with a black pendant; she seemed to almost be channeling a glam rock renaissance into her look. Very on brand for Miley.



Image Credit: Harper’s Bazaar

Looking at the boys now and whilst red carpets do have a reputation for bringing out the mundane tendencies in every male celebrity’s stylist, there were some surprising hits amongst the many black dinner suits. Glenn Powell brought a suaveness in a navy velvet tuxedo jacket (a personal favourite style of mine) from Bruno Cucinelli, paired with a colour matching cummerbund and bowtie and as mandatory for many men on a red carpet, a pair of tinted glasses. Chris Perfetti – star of Abbott Elementary, which has sweeped so far this awards season – stepped away from the dinner suit completely. In a royal blue double-breasted suit from Christian Cowan, Perfetti brought some much needed vibrance to the Golden Globes. Instead of buttons, the rose featured an aptly coloured golden rose which closed the jacket shut, and some patent heeled boots to bring the look together.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Unfortunately, not everyone understood the assignment. Timothee Chalamet, who has been the darling of the 2026 awards season so far with his performance in Marty Supreme, was styled in a Chrome Hearts black suit, seemingly black Timberlands and what I only can presume is a black cotton t-shirt. It was incredibly underwhelming, especially since he has been heralded as such a star so far this year and his partner Kylie Jenner looked opulent in a custom sequin Ashi Studio gown.

Leighton Meester was another upsetting fail of the evening; the actress was in an unflattering Miu Miu gown with almost a bandeau neckline in a fluorescent yellow that couldn’t decide if it was feathered, crystallised or both. The colour and detailing on Jessie Buckley’s Dior gown was enchanting, but a complete and utter disregard for silhouette sadly left much more to be desired. If only it felt more flattering, it could have been a home run but if anything, it looked poorly fitting on Buckley.

Image Credit: Vogue Runway

But where there are fails, there are also major successes. The best womenswear look of the evening was hands down Odessa A’Zion in vintage Dolce and Gabbana. The hair and makeup compliment the dark tones of the dress incredibly well, the feathered top half feels full and rich and alive and the opera-style gloves make this look feel indulgent and expensive whilst still maintaining this refined and elegant air around it. A’Zion is currently becoming a fan favourite with Gen-Z for her raw and unfiltered approach to the world of celebrity, but this look shows that there is another side to her which I would love to be explored more.

Image Credit: Vogue Runway

For menswear, the industry’s most adored prodigy, Owen Cooper, takes the prize (not as if he needs any more than what he has already won in his milestone achievements this awards season) for serving non-chalance whilst looking fantastically put together. He was styled in Bottega Veneta’s newest collection and the relaxed tailoring style is a perfect representation of Cooper’s career journey so far; he is a humble young lad who is carrying the responsibilities of fame perfectly.

Image Credit: Vogue Runway

With the Grammys, Oscars and the Met Gala all still on the horizon, we will all just have to eagerly wait glued to our screens for the next batch of red carpet looks. But, if the Golden Globes are anything to go by, 2026 may be the year where the red carpet finally reigns supreme once more.

Words by Jess Cooper.