World Hijab Awareness Day: A Step Towards Understanding and Empathy

Observed every February 1st, World Hijab Awareness Day encourages people all around the world to put themselves in the shoes of those who wear a hijab, a practice linked to faith, identity, and personal choice. For me, this day holds a personal meaning that goes beyond knowing its cultural and historical significance; it’s a day to reflect on the value of the hijab through the experiences of a close friend.

For many women, the hijab represents faith, strength, and self-expression. I’ve witnessed this directly in a close friend who wears the hijab as a purposeful choice to connect with her faith and principles. Over the years, I’ve realised how her decision empowers her and influences her relationships with the world. The hijab is a proclamation rather than a hair covering; it is a self-created identity.

Whereas others may regard the hijab as an oppressive symbol, my friend views it as a form of empowerment. Wearing the hijab is often more than a display of religiosity; rather, it becomes a sense of personal volition in society where people are always defined by their appearances or, in most cases, assumptions.

World Hijab Awareness Day gives us the chance to be in the shoes of hijabi women, but it also acts as a reminder that these experiences should be observed and shared beyond this one day. This day should inspire us to challenge assumptions not only about those who wear the hijab but about how they are represented in society. Stories, be they told in classrooms, communities, or through media, are powerful tools for shaping understanding. But too often, hijabi women fall into one-dimensional depictions that don’t capture the richness of their lives. Representation is never about a box to be ticked. Instead, it is where empathy, inclusivity, and a more holistic view of the world might be fostered. If we are to craft more accurate and inclusive narratives, it’s time to actually listen and lift voices that have been relegated to the background for so long.

This day serves as a reminder that true understanding and empathy come from inclusion. I’m proud to share this reflection, inspired by my friend, in honour of World Hijab Awareness Day. True understanding will be achieved the day we find space for everyone’s voice, not for just one day but every day through stories shared in our classrooms, communities, and media. We will have a world that lets every voice find its place, a world where stories told reflect the richness of humanity.

Words by Jacqueline Wong