Four Walls And A Heavy Heart: Ellur’s At Home In My Mind

Knock knock… I hit the play button on Ellur’s debut album Home In My Mind (2026). Walking into the house she calls a home, I am greeted with melancholic sounds of nostalgia. Moving deeper into the home, acoustic feelings bleed into the carpet and are soon washed away by guitar riffs that change the atmosphere. So, come in, shoes off of course, make yourself comfortable in Ellur’s Home In My Mind

The album opens with ‘God Help Me Now’, which was Ellur’s first single from this album. This song is a reflection of that moment when you realise you are coming-of-age, perhaps in relation to love or relationships. Ellur yearns for guidance, begging to be told how to deal with her issues and how she can overcome it. Yet there is that youthful sense of drive and determination with the overlapping of lyrics in the bridge. She knows she is going to be okay, even if that is only some time in the future.

On ‘Missing Kid’, with a sprinkle of influences from Sam Fender, the instrumentals may lead you to believe this is a summer anthem, but there is something beneath all the layers, something that you may ‘know so well’. Opening with the words “I study you relentlessly, the red in your face I steal when I’m leaving the house”, Ellur sings of a relatable feeling that I think everyone in their late teens and early twenties experiences. In an interview with Tyler Damara Kelly for The Line of Best Fit, Ellur mentions: “I sometimes feel like I’m just copying what everyone else is doing, simply because I don’t know what I’m ‘supposed to’ do”. It’s clear there are so many themes of adolescence and coming-of-age on this album, the feeling of not being too sure where you belong, hence the feeling that “I’m looking at a Missing Kid”.

This next song is probably one of my favourites, the instrumentals, melody, and of course, her voice, are all woven together perfectly. ‘The Wheel’ reflects the endless cycle of going round and round, perhaps overthinking and always ending up in the same place, but finding a peace within that. In this time of life, there are lots of things that can be overwhelming, and you need that push to snap out of the situation and, well, “keep spinning the wheel”. I can’t talk about this song without mentioning her smooth and dulcet vocals in the chorus, this song is so beautifully sung.

Are you a fan of CMAT? In this next song, ‘Dream Of Mine’, you can hear the jangly-esque sounds of the Dunboyne Diana, and I am here for it. Ellur sings of the sacrifices she has to make to pursue her dream. The music industry is known to be a scary place, influencing many decisions and, maybe pushing people away. In an interview for with Kayla Sandiford for The Line of Best Fit, Ellur goes on to talk about this by saying: “I was feeling insecure and worried my long-term partner would decide that being with a musician would be too much for them”. The song is a reflection of this feeling, her thoughts of the sacrifices she may have to make for her happiness, but also acknowledging how her partner may feel about this. It is a moment where she has to choose. I really do think this is such a wonderful insight and perspective, we don’t really hear about this niche view very often.

Image Credit: @sarahoglesby_creative on Instagram

Oh “Yellow Light”, this tune is slightly more upbeat than her others which is influenced by the percussions and her powerful vocals which grow stronger throughout the song. The song itself is clearly a confessional of some sort, she reflects on herself and how there are sides to her that she cannot fully change. With influences from The 1975 found towards the end of the song, Ellur embraces and accepts these sides of her that she may not like. I mean, have you heard a lyric better than “I act like a dick and blame it on my Northern blood”? I didn’t think so.

This next song, ‘The World Is Not An Oyster’ has influences from Coldplay I would say. The heavy strum of the guitar and the defining drums really play into this song. It is very personal and a deep cut into Ellur’s experiences. The lyrics “I don’t wanna be the problem child, hoping the one never arrives” allow us to understand her story, she says that recording this tune was “a healing process after years of hurting from two of the most painful experiences” in her life, experiences that involve love and relationships that she sees and ones she is part of.

For some reason, whilst I was listening to ‘Disintegrate’, all I could hear was Phoebe Bridgers’ ‘I Know The End’. So if you like a bit of that, you will like this song. With lyrics like “I look through all my mistakes, was I suffocating you?” Ellur’s vocals and the instrumentals build from quiet sounds created by percussion before exploding with heavy drums and a strong guitar riff. There is such power in this song, showing her ability to control the situation whilst being vulnerable at the start.

‘Lonelier In Heaven’ starts with the classic guitar chords that strike a nerve, leaving you knowing you’re about to fall into a pit of misery. Ellur has the ability to use her voice to really push this sadness and everything just works together. “You were somebody with a conscience when I was going out my mind”, wow. I have no words. This song clearly evokes the idea of having someone who is there and willing to try for you, whether that be someone or yourself. I think this is such an Ellur song, does that make sense? All the instrumentals line up perfectly and a flawless balance is created.

Image Credit: Misha Warren

Finally, we get to ‘At Home In My Mind’, the title track of the album (trust me, once you listen you will understand why). Starting with a soft low whisper, her vocals are dark and you can feel all the emotion and thought behind it. The gentle piano slowly builds up, more powerful chords are being played and her voice slowly breaks free. Drums kick in, the guitar is loud and proud and her voice is even stronger. God, her range is insane, truly.

Unfortunately, we have reached the end of the album. Ellur closes her debut album with ‘Knowing’. Of course, it is an acoustic heavy song with a very melancholic pulse. She sings of, well, knowing. “You and I both know, you and I”, I feel like with this song, you can leave it up to your own interpretation, however you need it to work for you, it will do just that.

This album is truly an exciting debut album from Ellur, she sings of deep and personal moments in her life, that classic coming-of-age pipeline that we cannot seem to get enough of. At Home In My Mind (2026) feels like a late-night overthinking conversation with yourself. If you’re a diary person like me, I’m sure you understand the feeling. Ellur mentions that growing up can be messy, slow, difficult, but with glimpses of joy, discovery, and growth. We are brought into Ellur’s world with intimate lyrics and soft melodies that contrast heavy riffs and power in her voice. In comparison to her other work from previous years, it is clear that she has defined herself and her voice on this debut album. I mean, she is genuinely brilliant and her voice is out of this world. Besides, at the Gryphon, we love supporting artists from around here. Ellur is a Halifax sensation, and I can only see her going up from here.

Ellur’s debut album At Home In My Mind releases February 6th 2026 via Dance to the Radio

Words by Emma-Jane Bennett