Gallery: The Molotovs Live in Sheffield

Britpop-meets-punk band The Molotovs have a ferocious stage presence, and they have already rapidly built a reputation as one of the most exciting young acts in the contemporary music scene. The band, who have an outstanding 600 gigs under their belt already, is made up of teenage sibling duo: Mathew (17) and Issey (19) Cartlidge from London. On the 21st of January 2026, the band took to the stage for a sold-out show upstairs at Sheffield’s Hallamshire Hotel’s music hall as part of their “Wasted on Youth” tour, celebrating the upcoming release of their highly anticipated debut album of the same name, released on the 30th of January.

From the moment The Molotovs (joined by drummer Noah Riley) confidently strutted onstage, it was clear that they are a band to watch out for. Already praised by iconic bands such as Green Day and having shared stages with legendary acts including the Sex Pistols and The Libertines, it was evident to me that the band are quickly cementing their place in the UK’s live music scene, so I was excited to see how they would live up to expectation. From start to finish, The Molotovs commanded the stage with their electric performance, full to the brim with raw emotion and lyricism, rhythmic guitar riffs and powerful drumbeats. Not to mention catchy choruses: “All you want is more, more, more!” from the rock and roll band’s punchy debut single has proven to be a persistent auditory earworm for me since the show. Amongst the buzzing crowd, I could spy fans mostly of the older generation, many of whom sported mod inspired attire, as well as young punks with colourful hair. This intergenerational appeal highlighted to me the importance of their role in the revival of gig culture: not only being nostalgic for older generations, but also allowing younger generations to experience that rebellious spirit live.

If The Molotovs’ live performance is anything to go by, Wasted on Youth (2026) is a debut that cannot be missed. They are a vital young band that demands attention, and with their unapologetically loud punk spirit, are poised to leave a lasting mark on the UK music scene.

Words and Photography by Emilia Fennell