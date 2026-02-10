School Streets & Park and Stride in Leeds

Leeds City Council has recently introduced new School Street zones to create a safer and efficiently healthier environment by expanding Park and Stride options across Leeds. This scheme was implemented recently as a long-term usage to decrease traffic and improve air quality. The initiative aims to reduce reliance on cars for everyday travel and help achieve the Council’s Vision Zero target by 2040.

School Streets usually operate by restricting motorised traffic outside of school gates during peak times. With barriers, CCTV enforcement, these measures transform school roads into safer spaces for children travelling to and from school. With the newly implemented zones, the Leeds City Council hopes to reduce congestion, illegal parking, and improve child safety reports among families whose children attend school. More than 200 pupils in Leeds have become the latest local youngsters to benefit from a scheme that makes journeys to and from school safer, healthier and more enjoyable https://www.leeds.gov.uk

The introduction of new car-free areas also supports wider environmental goals. By decreasing the number of vehicles outside schools. A council statement said, “Reducing traffic around school during peak times will help to improve road safety and encourage more families to choose active modes of travel like walking, cycling, wheeling and scooting. This initiative supports us to promote healthy lifestyles and foster independence for our pupils.”Leeds City Council has also invited pupils and parents and citizens travelling within the area to share their views on the proposal until February 18.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, LCC deputy leader and executive member for transport, said this would improve road safety for everyone. He stated, “The Access to Schools project is a vital step toward creating safer, easier ways for people to choose active travel to and from school,” This Park and Stride programme promoted by Leeds City Council encourages families who live further away to park at designated locations and complete the remaining journey on foot. This helps reduce congestions at school gates while supporting families who still need to drive by improving road access.

This programme is also intended to help children achieve physical activities daily to improve their air quality. Since this has been implemented schools are interested in establishing the Park and Stride scheme are able to have access to guidance and training with support in volunteering to help this cause.

His initiative has been represented as a modern and more efficient approach to school-travel. School streets create safer environments for children, while the Park and Stride scheme creates a preserved and practical alternative for families who are enabled to walk the entire distance. Both these projects aim to encourage healthier habits, reduce environmental impacts, and strengthen community connections around schools. The scheme represents an important step in Leeds’ efforts to create a safer and more accessible city for pupils and parents alike.

