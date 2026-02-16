Car Crime on the Rise in Hyde Park and Headingley: Students Warned to Stay Vigilant

Spate of thefts sees dozens of cars broken into in less than two months as councillors warn students to ‘remain vigilant’

Following a Freedom of Information request by The Gryphon, West Yorkshire Police stated there were 34 thefts from cars reported in the Hyde Park and Headingley areas in 51 days starting from December. Statistically, that’s a break-in every other day.

Police are advising victims to take precautions to prevent further car thefts, including removing valuable items, leaving glove boxes open and visibly empty, and installing a central alarm system if they haven’t already done so. They are also suggesting home surveillance technology to deter criminals from the cars parked outside your house.

Headingley and Hyde Park councillor, Tim Goodal, took to Facebook saying, ‘Unfortunately, there has been a spate of theft from cars, a few thefts of cars, but mostly theft from cars’.

‘It’s not only affecting Headingley and Hyde Park; it’s also into Burley and Kirkstall as well. The police are looking into it, doing what they can, and hopefully they’ll be able to solve it soon.’

Directly addressing The Gryphon, Cllr Goodall further added,

‘Local Green campaigner Nilesh Chohan and I were made aware of several incidents of theft from cars over the last few weeks in LS6 and the surrounding areas. We’ve both been liaising with local police teams to make sure they have been aware of all the cases and to report back to residents on action taken by the police.’

He further said, ‘I would ask students and other residents to remain vigilant and not to leave items in their cars. In these cases, they weren’t just opportunist thieves who spotted something valuable in the car; they were also going through gloveboxes and the boot to steal items, so please don’t leave anything in your car, particularly if it’s valuable.

Hyde Park resident and student Lydia shared her experience with the Gryphon after her Citroën C1 was broken into twice in two months.

‘I feel like the current advice from the police and local council to make sure we don’t keep anything in our cars isn’t helpful’

The police don’t seem to be trying to prevent the break-ins. I haven’t seen any extra police presence, and they haven’t come out to investigate either of my break-ins or any of my friends. I feel more unsafe living in Hyde Park since this has happened, and I don’t feel like there is any support for students in the area.’

Another student, Isha, described her experience following a break-in to her car in early December.

‘I walked out, and my belongings were outside my car, and that’s when I realised my driver’s door was open and my belongings had been rummaged through’

‘I was shocked as I didn’t think my car would be broken into in this area, and I didn’t have anything really valuable in my car. It feels scary how easily someone can get into your car, especially when Hyde Park is busy at night, as things like this are still happening’

It has been reported that three people, two men and a woman, have now been arrested in relation to their crimes.