Leeds restaurant closures claim more victims

In January 2026, Leeds witnessed the closure of many beloved and respected restaurants. Despite strong reputations and good footfall, many hospitality businesses are struggling to survive.

Salvio’s, an Italian Restaurant in Headingley that opened in 1976, has closed due to a dispute with their landlord. On social media the business thanked customers and clarified that ‘we have always met our obligations, including rent and bills.’ They stated how ‘through the challenges of the hospitality economy we have fought to stay afloat’ and ‘remain committed to our dream of serving you again.’

Emba is another acclaimed restaurant that closed this January, which the owner attributed to rising costs. Similar restaurants have closed, such as MEATliquor, who once again pointed to the rising costs as the reason for closure, stating on their Instagram: “Cost of beef up. Cost of EVERYTHING up. It’s cheaper to close than to stay open.”

Labour’s 2024 budget, which increased the minimum wage and national insurance contributions, has been attributed by UK Hospitality as putting increasing pressure on the hospitality sector at a time where costs are already soaring. The organisation has said that almost 9,000 hospitality jobs have been lost since the budget.

The additional rise in minimum wage set to take place in April 2026 has caused further concern. The National Living Wage for over‑21s will rise to £12.71 an hour, while the rate for 18‑year‑olds will increase to £10.85.

A Forbes article has attributed the increased hardship faced by the hospitality industry to increased costs rather than a lack of footfall, stating how ‘a full restaurant may no longer be a guarantee of safety.’

The government has set up ‘Transitional relief’ for hospitality, retail and leisure businesses which will come into effect from April 1st. The scheme will cap the immediate amount that business rates can go up by. This rate will then have a staggered increase over the next three years. However, businesses are calling for more financial help than this.

Uk hospitality has warned that, without additional provisions, these changes in April will force more than 2000 closures in the hospitality sector.

There have been additional government efforts to try and help the nightlife scene, which has also been facing increased economic pressure. Measures, such as the 15% tax break, have been brought in for pubs and live music venues. However, there has been no additional support yet for cafes and restaurants, which many business owners and organisations, such as the Night Time Industries Association and UK Hospitality, have criticised.

High profile chef Gordon Ramsay has criticised the rising costs that will come in from April 2026, stating that the plans simply “will not work” and the industry is “facing a bloodbath.”